Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Qstream, Gnowbe Group, EdApp

Increasing usage of Artificial Intelligence in BFSI for fraud prevention is driving growth of the market

Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market Size – USD 5.64 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 36.5%, Market Trends – Increased usage during COVID-19 pandemic ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market size is expected to reach USD 68.23 Billion at a steady CAGR of 36.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Artificial Intelligence (AI) helps in predicting future trends based on analysis of past behavior of customers, and also helps banks to detect patterns in laundering, identify fraud, and make customer recommendations. These advantages are resulting in increasing deployment of AI in banking operations, which is driving revenue growth of the global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market.

AI understands customer behavior and allows banks to customize financial products and services by adding personalized features to build strong relationships with customers. Digital payment advisors, Artificial Intelligence bots, and biometric fraud detection mechanisms result in high quality of services to a wider customer base. AI helps in increasing revenue, reducing costs, and boosting potential of profit.

The researcher also discusses the recent trends and developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers constitute a substantial part of the research on the Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market for the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The report will empower companies to understand the opportunities, adapt to their consumer demands, needs, and concentrate on their best end-users.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In February 2021, FinMkt, which is a loan origination and point of sale financing SaaS provider, announced its partnership with Persistent, which is a global solutions company that delivers enterprise modernization, next-generation product engineering, and digital business acceleration. The partnership will allow small and mid-sized financial institutions to accelerate the digital lending strategies. FinMkt will ramp up its Artificial Intelligence and machine learning capabilities to provide financial institutions with significant insights to shape their credit policies.

Fraud detection & prevention units in BFSI companies are using Artificial Intelligence to eliminate such activities. Big data is characterized by volume & value and by capturing and processing this in real-time, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms can detect inconsistencies and discrepancies and ensure fraud prevention.

Machine learning provides banking companies the opportunity to enhance their business by improving performance and efficiency of BFSI activities. Machine learning attempts to study, identify and classify patterns and make decisions from data collected over time. Machine learning can be used to produce accurate and rapid results, which will drive demand among BFSIs.

The reports cover key developments in the Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Artificial Intelligence in BFSI in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The major players covered in this report

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc., Google LLC, CognitiveScale, Inc., Descartes Labs, Inc., Avaamo, Inc., Intel Corporation, Baidu, Inc., SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market on the basis of offering, solution, technology, application, and region:

Offering Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Software

Services

Hardware

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fraud Detection & Prevention

Customer Relationship Management

Chabot

Anti-money Laundering

Data Analytics & Prediction

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Machine Learning

Context Aware Processing

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Deep Learning

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Risk Management

Financial Advisory

Compliance & Security

Back Office / Operation Customer Service

Artificial intelligence in bfsi Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

