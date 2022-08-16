Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities and Research Methodology by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market is expected to reach USD 25.93 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing incidence of recurrent atrial fibrillation is majorly associated with recurrent paroxysmal atrial fibrillation patients, with the occurrence of a family history of AFib, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, overuse of stimulants, alcohol consumption, obesity, thyroid disorders, diabetes, lung disease, severe infections, and stress. Factors driving this market include augmenting incidence rate of recurrent atrial fibrillation, new product launches for effective treatment of recurrent events, and improved reimbursement scenarios for recurrent AFib treatment drugs along with technological advancements are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years. Moreover, healthcare experts from the University of Pennsylvania have estimated that patients admitted to intensive care units for COVID-19 treatment are more likely to suffer from arrhythmia and atrial fibrillation. This would be alarming for cardiac patients and would lead to increased sales of atrial fibrillation associated drugs.

The reports cover key developments in the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2019, Abbott announced the acceptance of the TactiCath Touch Force Ablation Catheter by the FDA. Such winning tactics of leading companies in the market for atrial fibrillation products are often adopted by national and local companies.

The prevalence of AFib ranges between 2.7 million and 6.1 million in the U.S. alone and is estimated to reach 12.1 million by the year 2030, according to the statistics of the Center for Disease Control. Similar incidence rates are observed in other regions as well, indicating potential growth in the target industry.

Recently, in December 2019, the opening generic version of the blood thinner Eliquis received approval by the U.S. FDA. The drug is anticipated to provide quality treatment alternatives at affordable prices, especially for recurrent AFib patients, by reducing the risk of recurrence.

The device type product segment is estimated to reach USD 5.88 billion by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

Electrophysiology can estimate the electrical activity of the heart while the catheter ablation technique is used to treat arrhythmia of specific types. Electrophysiology is regarded as the most effective method for recurrent episodes of atrial fibrillation after drugs remain ineffective to the patient’s body.

Atrial fibrillation diagnosis includes screening as regular care in elderly patients and patients with other risk factors. Diagnostic testing also includes an ECG or EKG heart’s electrical activity. The presence of advanced software based ECG monitoring devices would improve the quality of treatment for recurrent atrial fibrillation patients.

Leading Companies of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Microport Scientific Corporation, Atricure Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, and GlaxoSmithKline.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

North America is the leading market segment, with a revenue of USD 4.04 billion in 2019 due to the high prevalence of recurrent atrial fibrillation in the U.S and Canada. North America holds the highest share of the recurrent atrial fibrillation market, with a CAGR of 13.1%. The incidence rate of surgical procedures in the U.S. is increasing gradually. Disease prevailing eating habits and dietary behaviors have led to a high incidence of Atrial Fibrillation in the region.

Emergen Research have segmented the global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market on the basis of product, application, end-uses, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Device

Surgical Devices

Maze Surgery

Catheter Ablation

Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation

Conventional RF Ablation Catheters

Irrigated-tip RF Ablation Catheters

Cryoablation

Microwave Based Catheter Ablation

Laser Based Catheter Ablation

Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories

Non-Surgical Devices

Electric Cardioversion

EP Ablation Catheters

EP Diagnostic Catheter

Conventional Diagnostic Catheters

Fixed Diagnostic Catheters

Steerable Diagnostic Catheters

Advanced Diagnostic Catheters

Mapping and Recording Systems

Cardiac Monitors or Loop Recorders

Access Devices

Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices

Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems

Drugs

Dabigatran (Pradaxa)

Rivaroxaban (Xarelto)

Apixaban (Eliquis)

Edoxaban (Savaysa)

Warfarin (Coumadin)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

EP Ablation

Diagnostic

Surgical Cardiac

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

