Asia-Pacific Automotive Backup Camera Market to Rise at 12.6% of CAGR During 2019–2026

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automotive Backup Camera Market by Position, Vehicle Type, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global automotive backup camera market size was valued at $1,956.4 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $3,860.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of growth, followed by LAMEA, Europe, and North America. China dominated the global automotive backup camera market share in 2018, whereas India is expected to grow at a significant rate in the automotive rear camera market during the forecast period.

Key players includes Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Magna International, OmniVision Technologies, Pyle, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stonkam AG, Valeo, Yada, and others account for a major automotive backup camera market share.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment accounted for three-fourths of the global automotive backup camera market in 2018, and is anticipated to rule the roost during the estimated period. Installation of backup camera in passenger automobiles helps identify the rear blind spots of the vehicle, thereby ensuring safety of the same while reversing, and this factor has stimulated the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, the commercial vehicle segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 10.2% by 2026. This is because commercial vehicles tend to find major application of backup cameras in them.

Key Finding of The Automotive Backup Camera Market:

Based on position, the surface mounted automotive backup camera system generated the highest revenue in 2018.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest automotive backup camera market revenue in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

