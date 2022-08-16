Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market to Generate $170.54 billion by 2030- Growth Drivers and Future Scenario

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market

The growing adoption of next-generation technologies and increasing migration of data to a cloud model gain market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing concerns regarding data loss, increase in need for data backups and archives, and governance, risk, and compliance requirements for storage have augmented the growth of the global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market. However, high incurrence of cost and complexity in cloud DPaaS deployment hamper the growth to certain extent. Moreover, increase in demand for cloud-based disaster recovery & backup for virtual machines and integration of backup services and recovery would create a number of opportunities in the near future.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market is expected to garner $28.87 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 31.5% during the period 2016 to 2022.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 276 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1882

The global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, service type, end user, and regions. Based on service type, the STaaS segment dominated the global market in 2015, accounting for the highest market share. On the other hand, DRaaS segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 32.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2015, and is projected to continue their dominance throughout the forecast period. Nevertheless, the SMEs segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in between 2015 to 2022.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Based on region, the North America region dominated the market in 2019, and would rule throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key market players in the DPaaS market that are profiled in the report include HP Development Company, L.P., IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Commvault Systems, Inc., EMC Corporation, VMware, Inc., Quantum Corporation, Asigra, Inc., Veritas Technologies, and Cisco Systems.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1882

Covid-19 Scenarios:

• Unlike other industries, the global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market has not been much affected amid global lockdown.

• Rise in adoption of remote working system by multiple industries has increased the demand for privacy and security. This, in turn, has aided the market in terms of revenue.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1882

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report :

1. Data Center Security Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.