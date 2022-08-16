Automotive Filter Market Market Worldwide Analysis By Financial Overview, Research Methodologies and Forecast To 2024

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Automotive Filter Market by Filter Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2024, the global automotive filter market was valued at $22,024.8 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $28,791.0 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018 to 2024.

An automotive filter helps the engine of a vehicle to operate in a smooth manner, thus extending the service of the vehicle. The key function of the filter is to block solid dirt particles such as dust, pollens, and other unwanted air particles from entering into the carburetor and engine. This minimizes the air pollutants emitted by vehicles, reduces the maintenance cost, and improves the vehicle life. The government has laid stringent emission laws for the vehicles, which emit hazardous gases such as hydrocarbons (HC), nitrogen oxide (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), and others. For instance, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the U.S. has amended standards such as national program for greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and fuel economy standards for light-duty vehicles (passenger cars and trucks).

Key Market Players

Robert Bosch GmbH

MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG

MAHLE GmbH

Sogefi S.p.A

DENSO Corporation

General Motors Company (ACDelco, Inc.)

Hengst SE

K&N Engineering, Inc

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Valeo SA

The growth of the automotive filter market is driven by regulations laid by government for environmental safety as well as emission standards put forth by regulatory bodies. However, adoption of electric vehicle hampers the growth of the automotive filter market. On the contrary, increase in demand for vehicles in the emerging economies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for this market.

Key Benefits Automotive Filter Market Study:

This report studies the global automotive filter market with current trends and future estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2024 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

