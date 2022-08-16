Nylon Market to Hit USD 30.25 Billion by 2029 | At 4.1% CAGR

Companies covered in nylon market are DuPont (U.S.), Nylon Corporation of America, Inc. (U.S.), Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Ascend (U.S.), Domo Chemicals (Germany), Radici Partecipazioni SpA (Italy), Invista (U.S.), DSM (Netherlands), Formosa Group (Taiwan), SINOPEC (China), Ube Industries (Japan), LIBOLON (Taiwan), ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD (Taiwan), and others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nylon market size was valued at USD 22.08 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 22.83 billion in 2022 to USD 30.25 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Rising demand for the material from several industries and rapidly advancing 3D printing technology will foster market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Nylon Market, 2022-2029.”

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/nylon-market-102007

List of Key Players Profiled in the Nylon Report

DuPont (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Lanxess AG (Germany)

Nylon Corporation of America, Inc. (U.S.)

Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)

Ascend (U.S.)

Domo Chemicals (Germany)

Radici Partecipazioni SpA (Italy)

Invista (U.S.)

DSM (Netherlands)

Formosa Group (Taiwan)

SINOPEC (China)

Ube Industries (Japan)

LIBOLON (Taiwan)

ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD (Taiwan)

Segmentation

Nylon 6 to Hold Major Market Share Attributable to its Low Cost and Extensive Adoption

By type, the market is bifurcated into nylon 6 and nylon 6,6. The nylon 6 segment is expected to dominate the market share due to its low cost and extensive adoption.

Automotive Sector to Dominate Attributable to its Extensive Applications

Based on application, the market is classified into automotive, electrical & electronics, appliances, film & coating, wire & cable, consumer, industrial & machinery, and others. The automotive sector is expected to dominate, attributable to its extensive applications.

Regionally, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 4.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 30.25 Billion Base Year 2021 Nylon Market Size in 2022 USD 22.83 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 185 Segments Covered By Type, End-user and Regional Insights Nylon Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for the Material from Several Industries to Foster Market Growth Rapidly Advancing 3D Printing Technology to Propel Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

Declining Demand from the Automotive Industry Impeded Market Progress

This industry was negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to declining demand for the material in the automotive industry. The closure of manufacturing facilities created a huge raw material shortage. Furthermore, restrictions on travel and transport disrupted supply chains.

However, lockdown relaxations allowed manufacturers to continue manufacturing, thereby accelerating the industry’s growth. In addition, the adoption of industrial automation, advanced sanitization, and reduced capacities may allow manufacturers to balance costs and recover losses.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/nylon-market-102007

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Strong Demand for the Material from the Automotive Sector to Foster Market Growth

Nylon is a versatile polymeric material that is used in several industries and applications. The strong demand for the material from the automotive sector is expected to elevate its adoption. Its toughness, strength, and workability are expected to bolster its sales. Further, it is used to manufacture several automotive parts.

The material’s chemical and temperature resistance is expected to enhance its adoption. Moreover, the rising demand for vehicles possessing advanced safety features and rigidity is expected to enhance the industry’s progress. In addition, the rising adoption of electric vehicles is expected to drive the nylon market growth.

However, stringent regulations regarding the negative environmental impacts of the material are expected to hamper the industry’s growth.

Regional Insights

Strong Demand for the Material from the Packaging Sector to Fuel Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the nylon market share due to its strong demand from the packaging sector. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 13.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the coming years. Further, strong demand for the material from several sectors of India and China is expected to foster the product’s adoption.

In North America, rising electric vehicle sales in the U.S. is expected to enhance the material’s adoption. For example, as per the information provided by the U.S. Department of Energy, electric vehicle adoption witnessed an 85% spike in 2021. This factor may bolster market growth.

In Europe, the strong demand for the material from the automotive industry is expected to enhance sales. Further, the introduction of stringent norms in the region is expected to foster industry growth. For example, Germany increased electric vehicle subsidies and extended the environmental bonus criterion for e-vehicles owners until 2025.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/nylon-market-102007

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Devise Expansion Strategies to Elevate Market Presence

The prominent players operating in the market devise expansions to enhance their market reach. For example, BASF planned the expansion of its Ultramid polyamide production capacities in India in March 2022.

This development is undertaken to fulfill the rising demand for PA 6,6 and PA6 in industrial manufacturing, consumer goods, electronics, and automotive sectors. This strategy may allow companies to expand its market presence and boost its brand image. Furthermore, companies devise novel product launches, mergers, collaborations, and research and developments to elevate market position.

Table of Content:



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments Insights on Regulatory Scenario Industry SWOT Analysis PORTER’s Five Forces Analysis

Covid-19 Impact Analysis Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by companies to overcome the impact

Global Nylon Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018–2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type (Value & Volume) Nylon 6 Nylon 6,6 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (Value & Volume) Automotive Electrical & Electronics Appliances Film & Coating Wire & Cable Consumer Industrial & Machinery Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value & Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development

January 2022: Invista and China Pingmei Shenma Group entered into an agreement to establish a strategic relationship. It includes five-year adiponitrile and adipic acid sales and purchase plans for the licensing of polyamide manufacturing technologies.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/nylon-market-102007

Read Related Insights:

Plastics Market Size, Share and Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Caprolactam Market Size, Share and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Rubber Color Masterbatch Market Size, Share and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: