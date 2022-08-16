With 9.5% CAGR, US Parental Control Software Market Size to Reach USD 360.7 Million [2022-2029]

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global US Parental Control Software Market Size is projected to hit USD 360.7 Million in 2029, at CAGR of 9.5% during forecast period [2022-2029]; Smith Micro Software, Inc. Declared Collaborative Agreement with U.S. Based Tire 1 Wireless Carrier

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US parental control software market size was valued at USD 174.9 million in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 190.6 million in 2022 to USD 360.7 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “US Parental Control Software Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

March 2022: Smith Micro Software, Inc. declared collaborative agreement with the U.S.-situated Tire 1 wireless carrier to deploy Smith Micro’s SafePath 7 platform. Through this partnership, the companies focus to extend its product reach and offer enhanced digital family security and location amenities.





Report Scope:

Drivers and Restraints:

Threats Linked with Extreme Usage of Social Media to Spur Market Growth

The number of children who own smartphones have augmented exponentially over the last few years. Kids are incessantly utilizing social media platforms to understand realities about numerous categories, enjoy video games, and various other things. A few of the material obtainable online may not be reliable or safe, therefore, compelling the requirement for parents to keenly monitor the online activities of their children.

COVID-19 Impacts:

Prompt Shift on Online Learning Platforms to Spur Parental Control Software Demand Amid Pandemic

The spread of the novel coronavirus is predicted not to just have notable economic effects but also distressing effect on the U.S. education infrastructure. According to the Education Week data, around 55 million children in the U.S. were affected due to the shutting down of school and other educational establishments in 2020. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has obligated more than 1.6 billion children and youth population out of school in 161 economies across the world as stated by the World Bank report.





Segments:

Surging Implementation of Apple Products to Drive iOS and OS X Demand

On the basis of operating system, the market has been categorized into Windows, Android, iOS & OS X, and cross-platform & others. iOS & OS X functioning system leads with the maximum share in smartphone adoption.

Simplicity in Admission and Scalability to Elevate Cloud-based Software Demand

Based on deployment, the market has been bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. Cloud-based software is much more in demand as the tools are hosted distantly on the vendor’s server and are tremendously stable with less interruption.

Growing Online Security Concern has Elevated Adoption of Software Among Residential User

The software has applications in residential areas and educational establishments. Residential is estimated to hold the maximum segment share. In past years, issues such as rising screen time, increase in usage of social media, apprehension of children being exposed to inapt content, child-abusing, and cyberbullying have resulted in parents to download this software on children’s electronic devices.

Report Coverage:

The report presents a holistic study of the market along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, thorough regional analysis is offered. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified, and their strategies to bolster the US parental control software market growth are shared in the report.





Regional Insights:

U.S. to Dominate Stoked by Rising Need to Install Computers

The growth of the country is mainly due to the rising communication of children and youth through multimedia and frequently varying technologies. Additionally, as the majority of schools have mandated the installation of computers, laptops, and tablets into their syllabus, this has triggered the necessity to install tracking tools to segregate content and limit sites. The U.S. is a primary adopter of progressive technologies and software counting parental control software. It also held the maximum US parental control software market share during the base year.

Competitive Landscape:

Collaborations among Companies to Reinforce their Brand Values in Market

Fundamental players in the market are incessantly rooting for operative strategies to endorse their products and establish their positions in the market. One such tactic is to launch novel products by teaming up with other companies to expand their reach to end-users.

Companies Covered in the US Parental Control Software Market Report:

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (U.S.)

Net Nanny Inc. (U.S.)

AT&T Inc. (U.S.)

Mobicip, LLC (U.S.)

McAfee, LLC (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

SafeDNS, Inc. (U.S.)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (U.S.)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (U.S.)

Bark Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)





