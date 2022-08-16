With 2.2% CAGR, Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Size worth USD 1.24 Billion by 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market size is projected to reach USD 1.24 Billion by 2029, at CAGR of 2.2% during forecast period; Development of Innovative Preeclampsia Diagnostic Procedures to Propel Market Progress

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global preeclampsia diagnostics market size was valued at USD 1.03 billion in 2021 and reached USD 1.07 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 1.24 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of preeclampsia and increasing technological advancements in diagnostics procedures are expected to foster industry growth. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development

July 2021: LifeCell Diagnostics announced a comprehensive preeclampsia screening in India. The advanced screening detects biomarker, sFLT-1 (soluble FMS-like tyrosine kinase-1), which enables the prediction of the disease and helps in accurate diagnosis even in the third trimester.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/preeclampsia-diagnostics-market-101519





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 2.2% 2029 Value Projection USD 1.24 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 1.03Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 148 Key Players F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, PerkinElmer Inc., DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Diabetomics, Inc. Growth Drivers Development of Innovative Preeclampsia Diagnostic Procedures to Propel Market Progress Blood Test Segment to Dominate Owing to Rising Adoption in Diagnostics Centers Robust Demand from Healthcare Sector Fostered Market Progress





Drivers and Restraints

Development of Innovative Preeclampsia Diagnostic Procedures to Propel Market Progress

Preeclampsia diagnostics are a set of diagnostic procedures designed to protect mothers and infants from preeclampsia disorders. The development of innovative preeclampsia diagnostic procedure is expected to enhance the adoption of the diagnostic procedure. The rising prevalence of the disorder in pregnant women across the globe is expected to enhance the diagnostics’ adoption. For example, as per the NCBI’s research published in July 2021, preeclampsia occurrence in France reached 8.5% among pregnant women. These factors may drive the preeclampsia diagnostics market growth.

However, lack of awareness regarding preeclampsia is expected to hinder the industry’s growth.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/preeclampsia-diagnostics-market-101519





COVID-19 Impact

Robust Demand from Healthcare Sector Fostered Market Progress

This market was positively impacted during the pandemic due to the rising demand for preeclampsia diagnostics procedures from the healthcare sector. The increasing cases of preeclampsia led to the procedure's rapid adoption. Further, government guidelines such as amendments encouraging the adoption of such procedures are expected to enhance the demand for the product. Moreover, market players experienced a huge spike in revenues due to the procedure’s extensive adoption. For example, PerkinElmer Inc. experienced massive growth of 31.2% during 2020, reaching USD 3,782.8 million. These factors influenced the industry growth during the pandemic.





Quick Buy - Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101519





Segments

Blood Test Segment to Dominate Owing to Rising Adoption in Diagnostics Centers

By test type, the market is segmented into blood test and urine analysis

The test type segment is expected to dominate owing to the rising adoption of the procedure from diagnostics centers. Further, the rising awareness regarding blood tests is expected to foster the industry’s growth.

Consumables Segment to Dominate Owing to Rising Cases of Preeclampsia

By product, the market is classified into instruments and consumables.

The consumables segment is expected to hold a major market share due to the rising cases of preeclampsia. Furthermore, the rising awareness regarding the disorders’ detection methods is expected to propel the product’s adoption.

Diagnostic Centers Segment to Dominate Attributable to the Presence of Unique Instruments

As per end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

The diagnostic centers segment is expected to hold a major market share due to the presence of unique instruments. Furthermore, rising hospital visits are expected to enhance the product’s demand. These factors may promote segmental growth.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Regional Insights

Rapid Adoption of Technologically Advanced Products to Foster Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the preeclampsia diagnostics market share due to the adoption of technologically advanced products. The market in North America stood at USD 0.39 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Further, the increasing awareness of the disease’s severity is expected to enhance the demand for the product. Moreover, the rising launch of technologically advanced products is expected to enhance the product’s demand. These factors may drive the industry’s progress.

In Europe, the presence of a huge patient pool suffering from hypertensive disorders is expected to enhance the demand for the product. Furthermore, the presence of a rapidly increasing population and the rising number of approvals by governments are expected to enhance the industry's growth.

In Asia Pacific, the presence of an ever-growing population is expected to enhance preeclampsia diagnostics demand. Furthermore, rising pregnancy rates and increasing fertility treatment usage are expected to enhance industry growth.





Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Segmentations:

Segmentation By Test Type Blood Tests

Urine Analysis By Product Instruments

Consumables By Geography North America U.S. (By Product) Canada (By Product)

Europe U.K. (By Product) Germany (By Product) France (By Product) Spain (By Product) Italy (By Product) Scandinavia (By Product) Rest of Europe (By Product)

Asia Pacific Japan (By Product) China (By Product) India (By Product) Australia (By Product) Southeast Asia (By Product) Rest of Asia Pacific (By Product)

Latin America Brazil (By Product) Mexico (By Product) Rest of Latin America (By Product)

Middle East & Africa GCC (By Product) South Africa (By Product)

Rest of Middle East & Africa (By Product)Rest of Middle East & Africa (By Type)





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/preeclampsia-diagnostics-market-101519





Competitive Landscape

Companies Announce Novel Products to Enhance Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to enhance the demand for the product. For example, PerkinElmer Inc. announced DELFIA Xpress sFIt PIGF 1-2-3 assay in July 2020. The kit aids in preeclampsia prediction and in the diagnosis of the disorder. This launch may enable the company to enhance its brand image. Furthermore, prominent players adopt research and development to enhance diagnostics effectiveness and enhance safety. This strategy may allow players to enhance their brand image.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

PerkinElmer Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Diabetomics, Inc. (U.S.)

Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd. (Ireland)

Sera Prognostics (U.S.)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Preeclampsia – For Key Countries Technological Advancements in Preeclampsia Diagnostics New Product Launch by Key Players Key Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions Impact of COVID-19 on the Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market

Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Test Type Blood Tests Urine Analysis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Instruments Consumables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



ToC Continue…!





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/preeclampsia-diagnostics-market-101519





Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the global preeclampsia diagnostics market worth?

According to Fortune Business Insights the global market stood at USD 1.03 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1.24 billion by 2029.

What are the key factors driving the market?

The rising prevalence of the disorder in pregnant women across the globe is expected to enhance the diagnostics’ adoption. For example, as per the NCBI’s research published in July 2021, preeclampsia occurrence in France reached 8.5% among pregnant women. These factors may drive the preeclampsia diagnostics market growth.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com