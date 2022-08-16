Health Tourism Market Is Expected To Reach The Value Of USD 1,216.63 Billion And CAGR Of 39.9%By 2029

Global Health Tourism Market

Health Tourism Market Size, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies and Forecast by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global health tourism market is expected to reach the value of USD 1,216.63 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 39.9% during the forecast period. Global transport accounts for the largest service segment in the health tourism market. Global transport provides basic facilities and a major need for the consumers in the medical tourism.

Competitive Landscape and Health Tourism Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the health tourism market are Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Fortis Healthcare, KPJ HEALTHCARE BERHAD, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation, Seoul National University Hospital, ADITYA BIRLA HEALTH SERVICES LTD., Samitivej PCL, BARBADOSIVF.COM, BB Healthcare Solutions, UZ LEUVEN, Berkalp Co-Limited, MEDIC ABROAD, AMERICAN MEDICAL CARE, MEDICINE PARK UNITED KINGDOM, Hospital Galenia, Centro Médico ABC, Medica Sur, AMTA Health, Allen Medical International and Med Tourism Co, LLC among others.

Market Definition

Health tourism is generally referred as a travel procedure by medical patients to international borders for complicated surgeries and medical treatments as per the requirement and recommendation of doctors from the hospitals of patient’s home country. The treatments might include medical services such as orthopaedic treatment, cancer treatment, cardiac surgery, cosmetic surgery, fertility and reproductive treatments, neurosurgery and different kinds of treatments. Medical tourism is an improvised version of healthcare systems which provides the patients with medical treatment and services of high quality.

Health Tourism Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Rise in globalization trend

Globalization has been a major driving factor for medical tourism, helping many consumers get the best quality and valued health care treatments. Thus, globalization 75% provides better health treatments and helps save expenses from 25% to 75%, especially for Americans and citizens of developed countries. Hence, the globalization trend allows consumers to get treated with low-cost and advanced treatments across international borders and is expected to drive the global health tourism market.

Rise in the demand for online medical agencies (OMA)

Most of the countries have developed strategies to promote the digitalization in healthcare services, which creates a demand to seek the best and most valued treatment irrespective of the region; thus, collaboration with foreign organizations improves and if there is a rise in the diagnostics and surgical treatments, it will boost the demand for medical tourism. Thus, the adoption of connectivity technologies, digital platforms and telemedicine is expected to drive the market growth.

Higher probability of long waiting lists in developed countries

The presence of long waiting lists in developed countries, and the currency rate is overvalued compared to developing countries which can be another advantage for the patients in the developed countries to travel to developing countries to bypass the waiting list and get treated on time at a very low price. Thus, the long waiting lists in developed countries are expected to drive the global health tourism market.

Recent Developments

In March 2019, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. announced winning Times Health Icons Awards 2019 in five categories. This award has helped the company boost the growth of its brand value in the market and attracted new customers, resulting in the business expansion to various cities and countries

In October 2021, UZ LEUVEN opened a COVID testing center in various places, especially for travellers. This has helped the company reach out to new consumers and expand the business, especially during Ontario Hockey League, organized by the GP association Khobra

Global Health Tourism Market Scope

The health tourism market is segmented on the basis of service, type of treatment, age group and service provider. The growth among these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Service

Transport

Accommodation

Hospitality

Others

On the basis of service, the global health tourism market is segmented into transport, accommodation, hospitality and others.

Type of Treatment

Cosmetic Treatment

Dental Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopedic Treatment

Bariatric Treatment

Fertility Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Ophthalmic Treatment

Neurological Treatment

Others

On the basis of type of treatment, global health tourism market is segmented into cosmetic treatment, dental treatment, cardiovascular treatment, orthopaedic treatment, bariatric treatment, fertility treatment, cancer treatment, ophthalmic treatment, neurological treatment and others.

Age Group

Senior Citizens

Minors

Adults

On the basis of age group, global health tourism market is segmented into senior citizens, minors and adults.

Service Provider

Private

Public

Health Tourism Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The health tourism market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, service, age group, type of treatment and service providers as referenced above.

The countries covered in the health tourism market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Austria, Luxemburg, rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia & New Zealand, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the health tourism market and is likely to be the fastest-growing global health tourism market. The rising huge price difference and better quality healthcare services in emerging countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are credited with the market's dominance. China dominates the global region as it is engaged in providing cutting edge technological advancement in healthcare services at lower prices.

Goals and objectives of the Health Tourism Market Study

Understanding the opportunities and progress of Health Tourism market highlights, as well as key regions and countries involved in market growth.

Study the different segments of the Health Tourism market and the dynamics of Health Tourism in the market.

Categorize Health Tourism segments with increasing growth potential and evaluate the futuristic segment market

To analyze the most important trends related to the different segments that help to decipher and convince the Health Tourism market.

To verify region-specific growth and development in the Health Tourism market.

Understand the key stakeholders in the Health Tourism market and the value of the competitive image of the Health Tourism market leaders.

To study key plans, initiatives and strategies for the development of the Health Tourism market.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the five top players of the Health Tourism market?

How will the Health Tourism market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Health Tourism market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Health Tourism market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Health Tourism market throughout the forecast period?

