Next-Generation Firewall Market 2025: How these factors will help to escalate market worth $6,719.56 million

Next Generation Firewall Market

The next-generation firewall market in Europe is growing with a high CAGR due to the increasing use of data centers.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in demand for cloud-based solutions, increase in number of cyber-attacks, stringent industry standards & regulatory compliance, and rise in application areas drive the growth of the global next-generation firewall market. However, scarcity of trained professionals restrains the market growth. Contrarily, advanced protection capabilities of web application firewalls over next-generation network firewall (NGFW) and intrusion prevention systems (IPS) create new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the report, the global next-generation firewall market generated $3.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $25.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 20.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 275 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5289

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the global next-generation firewall industry, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in customer base and rise in adoption of online banking services. However, the manufacturing segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 24.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global next-generation firewall market, and is estimated to continue its lead position in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to factors such as lack of additional capital for procurement of essential hardware and software. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 23.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to reduction in cost of deployment for enterprises.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global next-generation firewall market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. This is attributed to increase in investments in the defense sector and technological advancements in the telecommunication industry. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in investments in web application firewall solutions among countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, India, and Indonesia.

The global next-generation firewall market analysis includes some of the key market players such as Barracuda Networks, Check Point, Cisco, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Huawei, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, SonicWall, and Sophos.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5289

Covid-19 Scenario

• Owing to adoption of work from home culture and the remote working practices during the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for next-generation firewalls increased considerably to ensure endpoint security and protect against data breaches.

• In addition, there has been a scarcity of resources for security teams within the enterprises to address different security issues. This, in turn, raised the demand for next-generation firewall solutions.

• Data center services, cloud computing providers, and other online support providers availed various benefits of next-generation firewall during the pandemic.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5289

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. Coworking Space Market



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.