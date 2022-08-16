Next Generation DNA Sequencing (NGS) Market to Hit USD 40.42 billion by 2029, for the forecast period of 2022 to 2029

The market report curated includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the next generation DNA sequencing (NGS) market was valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 40.42 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Next Generation DNA Sequencing (NGS) Market Overview

In recent years, the next generation DNA sequencing (NGS) market is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence rate of cancer. Next-generation sequencing is a DNA sequencing method that determines the exact arrangement of nucleotides within a DNA molecule. A million DNA molecules and RNA sequences are generated every second by the next-generation sequencer, enabling for rapid sequencing. Next-generation sequencing refers to high-throughput sequencing (NSG).

The method of determining the sequence of nucleotides in a piece of DNA is known as next-generation sequencing, or high-throughput sequencing. Sequencing by synthesis (SBS), ion semiconductor sequencing, nanopore sequencing, and single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing are some of the techniques used. It is a cost-effective solution that provides precise, high-accuracy, and fast outcomes.

Following Manufacturers Are Covered In This Report:

Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), BGI Group (China), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), PacBio (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (UK), QIAGEN (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), GENEWIZ Inc. (US), Psomagen (South Korea), 10x Genomics (US), Takara Bio Inc (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Zymo Research Corporation (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), Hamilton Company (US), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US), BD (US), Lucigen Corporation (US), and Novogene Co., Ltd. (China)

Global Next Generation DNA Sequencing (NGS) Market Segmented By:

By Product (Instruments, Consumables, Services)

By Applications (Diagnostics, Biomarker Discovery, Precision Medicine, Drug Discovery, Agriculture and Animal Research and Others)

By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research Centers and Academic and Government Institutes, Hospital and Clinics)

Next Generation DNA Sequencing (NGS) Market Dynamics:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer will propel the market’s growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029. There has been a tremendous growth in the use of NGS technology as a result of the widespread acceptance of liquid biopsies in cancer diagnoses. Cell-free circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is used as a non-invasive cancer biomarker for real-time cancer monitoring and detection in these technologies.

Rise in the Adoption of Genome Mapping Programs: The market is also benefiting from the growing use of genomic mapping programmes to anticipate the development of various diseases. Scientists utilize genetic maps to help them figure out which genes are linked to rising rates of diabetes, heart disease, asthma, cancer, and psychiatric disorders.

Recent Development

In January 2021, The Thalassemia Gene Detection Kit (Combinatorial Probe-Anchor Synthesis Sequencing Method) from BGI Group had acquired CE mark approval for genetic diagnosis of á, â thalassemia and other hemoglobinopathies, as well as general population carrier screening.

Market Opportunity: Emerging Markets

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

