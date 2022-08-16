Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 51.37% in the Forecast of 2029

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 51.37% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 6.35 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 175.22 billion by 2029. “Patients” dominates the end user segment of the artificial intelligence in healthcare market owing to the increasing product launches, availability of the larger patient pool, high resource availability, high penetration of high speed internet and advancements in healthcare technologies. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Competitive Landscape and Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market are NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), IBM (US), Google LLC (US), Microsoft (US), General Vision Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), CloudMedx Inc. (US), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Oncora Medical (US), Imagia Cybernetics Inc. (Canada), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), DeepMind Technologies Limited (UK), Welcome AI (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (US), Precision Health AI (US), and Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (US) among others.

Market Definition

Artificial intelligence in healthcare deals with patient management systems, scheduling and using algorithms to approximate human cognition and analyze relationships between prevention or treatment techniques and outcomes related to patients.

Drivers

The rise in the prevalence of disorders

Surging prevalence of chronic and acute disorders and diseases all around the globe owing to various internal and external factors is one of the major factors responsible for fostering growth of the market. Rising patient pool especially in the developing economies is carving the way for the growth of the market.

Research and development proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies have led to the advancements in the medical technology and have improved the quality of healthcare facilities.

Government investments on healthcare infrastructure

The increase in the funding by the federal government is set to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, growth and expansion of healthcare industry being driven by both public and private players especially in the developing economies will create lucrative personal health devices market growth opportunities.

Additionally, surge in the personal disposable income level, introduction of technologically driven product in hospitals and increasing investment for the development of advanced, growing demand for robotically assisted surgeries, rising adoption of minimally invasive devices and innovative technology, positively affect the market growth rate.

Opportunities

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, increasing need for improvised healthcare services owing to imbalance between health workforce and patients and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, surging number of strategic collaborations, rising internet penetration rate, growing number of hospitals and laboratories, rising geriatric population base, rising number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.

Recent developments

In January 2019, Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust in the United Kingdom came up with an AI-powered wearable technology for patient monitoring when they are discharged from the hospitals.

In October 2019, care.ai and NVIDIA announced a collaboration to provide an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous patient monitoring in healthcare leveraging NVIDIA’S platform.

In March 2020, care.ai formed a partnership with the Texas Hospital Association (THA) for creating statewide adoption of AI for autonomous monitoring.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Scope

The artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on offering, the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware has further been segmented into processor, memory and network. Processor is further sub-segmented into memory processing unit, graphical processing unit, field programmable gate array and ASIC. Software has further been segmented into AI solutions and AI platform. AI solutions are further sub-segmented into on-premises and cloud. AI platform are further sub-segmented into machine learning framework and application program interface (API). Services have further been segmented into deployment and integration and support and maintenance.

Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context- Aware Computing

Computer Vision

On the basis of technology, the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented into machine learning, natural language processing, context- aware computing and computer vision. Machine learning is further been segmented into deep learning, supervised learning, reinforcement learning, unsupervised learning and others.

Application

Robot-assisted Surgery

Virtual Assistants

Administrative Workflow Assistants

Connected Machines

Diagnosis

Clinical Trials

Fraud Detection

Cyber security

Dosage Error Reduction

On the basis of application, the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented into robot-assisted surgery, virtual assistants, administrative workflow assistants, connected machines, diagnosis, clinical trials, fraud detection, cyber security and dosage error reduction.

End user

Patients

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies

Healthcare Payers

Others

The end user segment of artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented into patients, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies, healthcare payers and others.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The artificial intelligence in healthcare market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, offering, technology, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the artificial intelligence in healthcare market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, rising investment from key players in the growth of the advanced devices, high adoption rate of minimally invasive procedures, availability of reimbursements, rising geriatric population, high healthcare spending combined with the onset of Covid-19 pandemic and rising number of research activities in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in government initiatives to promote awareness, rise in medical tourism, growing research activities in the region, ever-rising geriatric population base and the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region.

