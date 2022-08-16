Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market with CAGR of 40.9%, Size, Share and forecast period from 2022 to 2029

Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market will grow at a CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Major Key Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Merck KGaA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Glycostem, Kiadis Pharma, Cytovia Therapeutics, Nkarta, Inc., Nektar, ImmunityBio, Inc., Brink Biologics, Inc., Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Fate Therapeutics, EMERcell, Phio Pharmaceuticals, PersonGen BioTherapeutics, Innate Pharma, Inc., INmuneBIO, Gamida Cell, Acepodia Inc., Affimed GmbH, Multimmune GmbH, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. among others.

Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Segment Analysis:

By Therapeutics (NK Cell Therapies, NK Cell Directed Antibodies), Approaches (Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC), Bispecific Antibodies)

By Application (Cancer, Acute Infectious Diseases, Immunoproliferative Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Others)

By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research & Academic Institutes)

Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Patient Population with Chronic Diseases

Chronic diseases generally occur in older adults that can be controlled but not cured, such as heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, stroke, or cancer. Chronic diseases are a worldwide healthcare problem concern. The change in lifestyle and physical inactivity, unhealthy diet, and tobacco use increase the burden of chronic diseases worldwide.

An increasing number of the patient population with the chronic disease led the scientist and researchers to work upon the new innovative therapeutic approach to provide patients with the best curative treatment option, which can be achieved by using natural killer (NK) cell therapy that has the potential to generate a strong immune response and has the anti-tumor capability as well.

Rise in Awareness about Immunotherapies

As cancer is a devastating disease and available treatment options may cause the reoccurrence of tumors, the need for the best therapeutic approach is increasing day by day. Immunotherapies have attracted much attention in recent years to treat various malignancies. Among the immunotherapies, CAR –T cell therapies have been studied and were used but have several limitations that led to the development of natural killer (NK) cell therapies. As a drug based on the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutic approach has not been approved yet, it thus needs to raise awareness among the population.

Table of Contents

Market Summary

Economic Impact Competition Analysis by Players

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size by Type and Application

Regional Market Status and Outlook

Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Analysis and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Cost Investigation, Market Dynamics

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

By Geographical Regions

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

The analysis report Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Includes Crucial Points:

This report provides detailed summary analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth.

It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

It helps in understanding the key product, historical, current, and projected market size in terms of amount and price.

It provides manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyse the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for future.

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market expansions, arrangements, new product launches and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

