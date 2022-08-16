LED Phosphors Market Size Worth $30.44 Million by 2031 | CAGR: 8.0%: AMR

Portland, OR, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global LED phosphors market was estimated at $14.22 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $30.44 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market. The report is exclusively meant to help the readers with a comprehensive valuation of industry analysis and trends.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $14.22 Million Market Size in 2031 $30.44 Million CAGR 8.0% No. of Pages in Report 387 Segments Covered Application, Type, and Region. Drivers Surge in preference for LED lighting technologies over conventional lighting systems Rise in popularity of white LEDs Opportunities Increased demand for LED phosphors in the electronics industry Restraints High initial price



Covid-19 scenario-

The LED phosphors industry was negatively impacted by the pandemic as it witnessed declined demand from the consumer electronics and automotive sectors.

Moreover, consumers have reduced their spending on expensive products, such as OLED TVs and smartphones, which had an adverse effect on the market.

However, as the global situation is getting back on track and many end-use industries have started operating at their full-scale capacities, the market for LED phosphors has also been able to revive at a slow & steady pace.

The global LED phosphors market is analyzed across application, type, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on application, the lighting segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the global LED phosphors market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The automotive segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.8% throughout the forecast period. The portable PCs, smartphones, flat panel TVs, and signage segments are also assessed in the study.

Based on type, the nitride segment held around one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The garnet segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global LED phosphors market report include Beijing Yuji International Co., Ltd., Edison Opto Corporation, General Electric Company, Harvatek Corporation, Intematix Corporation, Leuchtstoffwerk Breitungen GmbH, Lumileds Holding B.V., Luming Technology Group Co., Ltd., Materion Corporation, Mitsubishi Signage Corporation, Nichia Corporation, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, PhosphorTech Corporation, and Tailorlux GmbH. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

