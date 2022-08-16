Global Medical Cannabis Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Aurora Cannabis, CannaGrow Holdings and Cannbit Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Cannabis Market (2022-2027) by Product Type Outlook, Applications, Form, Compound, End-Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Cannabis Market is estimated to be USD 9.61 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 24.86 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.94%.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Cannabis Sativa, Inc., Cara Therapeutics Inc., Growblox Sciences, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, VIVO Cannabis Inc., etc.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Medical Cannabis Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Medical Cannabis Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Medical Cannabis Chronic Compounds

4.1.2 Increasing Population and Rise in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.1.3 Raising Awareness About Benefits of Medical Marijuana

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Pricing of Medical Cannabis

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Emergence of Cannabis Legalization

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Intensive Energy Consumption and Maintaining Product Consistency for the Cultivation of Cannabis

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Medical Cannabis Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Concentrates

6.3 Flower

6.4 Leaves

6.5 Seeds

7 Global Medical Cannabis Market, By Applications

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chronic Pain

7.3 Mental Disorders

7.4 Cancer

7.5 Others

8 Global Medical Cannabis Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Concentrated Oil

8.3 Cream

8.4 Inhaled Liquids

8.3 Supplement Capsule

8.4 Tincture Spray

9 Global Medical Cannabis Market, By Compound

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Balanced THC & CBD

9.3 Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant

9.4 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant

10 Global Medical Cannabis Market, By End-Users

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Pharmaceuticals Industry

10.3 Research and Development Centers

10.4 Others

11 Americas' Medical Cannabis Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Argentina

11.3 Brazil

11.4 Canada

11.5 Chile

11.6 Colombia

11.7 Mexico

11.8 Peru

11.9 United States

11.10 Rest of Americas

12 Europe's Medical Cannabis Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Austria

12.3 Belgium

12.4 Denmark

12.5 Finland

12.6 France

12.7 Germany

12.8 Italy

12.9 Netherlands

12.10 Norway

12.11 Poland

12.12 Russia

12.13 Spain

12.14 Sweden

12.15 Switzerland

12.16 United Kingdom

12.17 Rest of Europe

13 Middle East and Africa's Medical Cannabis Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Egypt

13.3 Israel

13.4 Qatar

13.5 Saudi Arabia

13.6 South Africa

13.7 United Arab Emirates

13.8 Rest of MEA

14 APAC's Medical Cannabis Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Australia

14.3 Bangladesh

14.4 China

14.5 India

14.6 Indonesia

14.7 Japan

14.8 Malaysia

14.9 Philippines

14.10 Singapore

14.11 South Korea

14.12 Sri Lanka

14.13 Thailand

14.14 Taiwan

14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Quadrant

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Strategic Initiatives

15.3.1 M&A and Investments

15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

16 Company Profiles

16.1 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

16.2 Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

16.3 CannaGrow Holdings, Inc.

16.4 Cannbit Ltd

16.5 Canopy Growth Corp

16.6 Cara Therapeutics Inc.

16.7 Cronos Group Inc.

16.8 Curaleaf Holdings Inc

16.9 Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.

16.10 Growblox Sciences, Inc.

16.11 Isodiol International Inc

16.12 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

16.13 Lexaria Corp.

16.14 Medical Marijuana, Inc.

16.15 OrganiGram Holding Inc.

16.16 The Hydropothecary Corp.

16.17 VIVO Cannabis Inc.

17 Appendix

