New Autobiography Confronts Life's Tragedies with a Sense of Humor

Author shares her experiences and aims to help others who may be facing similar situations

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (PRWEB) August 16, 2022

In "RISING ABOVE THE SH*T," author Bev Adams shares an impactful autobiography that details the fear, trauma, sacrifice, tragedies and great achievements she encountered during her life with a sense of wit and humor.

Adams immigrated to Australia alone at 21 years old to escape her dysfunctional family dynamic and search for a new beginning. Through this journey, she uncovered her inner wisdom while facing near-death experiences, loss of children and PTSD as a result of her husband's death.

Each chapter of the book is dedicated to one story of Adams' life. She hopes that readers can identify with something that she went through, and that her sense of humor when recounting those instances will help others overcome their own similar struggles.

As an intuitive and spiritual person, Adams encourages readers to listen to their intuition as they move through life's transformations and obstacles. She provides tips on how to utilize meditation and reliance on self as answers and believes that intuition rarely fails.

"I was inspired to share the tools of mediation, intuitions and rambunctious humor used in my transformation and management during my lifetime of formidable challenges," Adams said. "I want my story to inspire others so they can also ‘rise above their sh*t.'"

"RISING ABOVE THE SH*T: Transformation Through a Lifetime of Consequences"
By Bev Adams
ISBN: 978-1-9822-7951-6 (softcover); 978-1-9822-7952-3 (e-book)
Available through Balboa Press, Barnes & Noble and Amazon

About the author
Bev Adams has lived throughout the United States and Australia, but currently resides in Colorado. She is an entrepreneurial business leader and an award winning regionally and nationally published residential interior designer. Bev has been recognized in many winning categories with Nari awards, Colorado Home of the year award, HBA Care award, NKBA Peak awards. Now semi-retired designer, she continues to design-by-heart. She is dedicated to teaching the tools for businesses and communities to implement and understand neuro-cardiology and the power of the ‘heart-brain' that provides better coherent communication, relationships and life solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.risingabovetheshit.com.

General Inquiries, Review Copies & Interview Requests:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Haylee Elmore
helmore@lavidge.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_autobiography_confronts_lifes_tragedies_with_a_sense_of_humor/prweb18832078.htm

