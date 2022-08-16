Investors Warm Up to This Sector As Major Catalysts Come Into View (RLBD, CGC, TLRY, ACB, CMPS)

As psychoactive substances gain traction with regulators, companies in the space are seeing an influx of investments. Some companies have made major announcements this summer that could lead to catalytic events in the coming weeks. Investors should start research today on the following companies.

Real Brands Inc. RLBD recently announced a major LOI to acquire all the assets of Boulder Botanicals & Biosciences Laboratories, Inc. (Boulder Botanical). The acquisition will include Boulder Botanical’s brands, IP, distribution and 27,000 sq. ft. R&D and production facility in Golden, Colorado. The formal closing is expected soon and could be a major catalyst.

The acquisition will give RLBD:

Original product development and research, consumer products, and fulfillment services for products distributed through some of the nation’s largest retail channels, including CVS, Sam’s Club, Target, Whole Foods, Safeway, Costco, 7-Eleven, and Circle K.

One of the largest and most efficient manufacturing platforms in its sector. Supporting multiple production lines for over 150 proprietary formulations spanning cosmetics, topicals, tablets, drink powders tinctures, ointments, gels, energy shots, roll-ons, supplements, and more.

In-house brands including APRA™, SmartLeef™, and dozens of white-label brands. Boulder Botanical’s production facility is capable of large volume production and scaling.

25+ years of combined experience in consumer-packaged goods and compliance.

A full complement of certifications and registrations, including FDA-Registered Manufacturing/Distribution & Fulfilment, GMP quality assured, Certified Kosher Ingredient Supplier, CODPHE Licensed Manufacturing Facility, CO Dept of Ag Hemp Seed Seller and Grower License, International Cosmetic Ingredient Assignment Registration for supply Cosmetic Industry.

Investors have started to learn about this potential closing and RLBD stock is starting to come to life. Start your research today before the next event potentially sends the stock flying. Investors are warming up to the sector.

Even with a poor earnings report, Canopy Growth CGC shares have jumped from less than $2.50 per share to over $3.50 per share in the past month. Up 6.5% in the past 5 days, investors have looked past earnings and are bullish on the sector, which could benefit RLBD much like it has Aurora ACB pushing the stock up 8.48% in the past five days and Tilray Brands TLRY which is up to over $4 per share after spending most of the summer around $3.

Other companies in the psychoactive space have seen impressive growth between July and August COMPASS Pathways CMPS popped from $12 per share to over $20 per share to start August. This despite having its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $58.00 to $35.00 and less drastically by Citigroup from $49.00 to $46.00 while still maintaining a “buy” rating on the stock. COMPASS Pathways plc CMPS reported its financial results for the second quarter 2022 and gave an update on recent progress across its business. Highlights:

Kabir Nath appointed as Chief Executive Officer

Phase III program submitted to FDA and under review

COMP360 phase II study in anorexia nervosa launched

Cash position at June 2022 of $207.2 million

CONCLUSION

Investors are warming up to psychoactive stocks again, and companies like RLBD, ACB, CGC, TLRY, and CMPS should be squarely on your radar.

