Global Concentrating Solar Power Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Concentrating Solar Power Global Market Report 2022

The Concentrating Solar Power Market Report by TBRC covers concentrating solar power market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Concentrating Solar Power Global Market Report 2022”, the concentrating solar power market share is predicted to reach a value of $4.74 billion in 2021 to $5.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The concentrating solar power market growth expected to reach $8.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.5%. Growing demand for renewable energy is driving the growth of the concentrating solar power market.

Key Trends In The Concentrating Solar Power Market

Technological advancement is a key trend in the concentrated solar power market. Companies are investing in developing new technologies to increase the energy generation capacity. For instance, in November 2021, SENER Renewable Investments, a subsidiary of the SENER Group that promotes and develops high-tech renewable energy projects, developed the first hybrid solar project in Spain, combining CSP technology with molten salt storage and photovoltaic technology. The SENERtrough® parabolic trough technology, invented and manufactured by SENER, will be used in the CSP facility, together with a molten salt heat storage system with two tanks, providing more than 1900 MWh thermal storage capacity and will be able to generate electricity 24 hours a day.

Overview Of The Concentrating Solar Power Market

The concentrating solar power industry segmentation consists of sales of the concentrating solar power (CSP) technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that employ mirrors to focus the sun's energy, which is then used to power traditional steam turbines or engines to generate electricity. Thermal energy concentrated in a CSP plant collects solar radiation using reflecting or transmissive optical elements that focus the radiation to a focal point where it is directly transformed into thermal or electrical energy and is used to deliver heat for industries like water desalination, enhanced oil recovery, food processing, among others.

Concentrating Solar Power Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Technology: Parabolic Trough, Solar Power Tower, Fresnel Reflectors, Dish Stirling

• By Capacity: = 50 MW, >50 MW to = 100 MW, >100 MW

• By Heat Transfer Fluid: Molten Salt, Water-Based, Oil-Based, Others

• By Storage: With Storage, Without Storage

• By Application: Utility, EOR, Desalination, Others

• By Geography: The global concentrating solar power market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Concentrating Solar Power Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of concentrating solar power market. The market report analyzes concentrating solar power market size, concentrating solar power market growth drivers, concentrating solar power market segments, concentrating solar power global market major players, concentrating solar power global market growth across geographies, and concentrating solar power global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The concentrating solar power market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

