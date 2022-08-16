City of Surprise, AZ proclaims August 18th as "Never Give Up Day"
The City of Surprise, AZ proudly joins community members in celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th.
There have been millions of dreamers before us and if they had given up the world would not have been the same.”SURPRISE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Never Give Up Day is dedicated to the millions of people who have today not lost their determination and ambition. "So many people have no choice but to be at their strongest and most resilient, because the fate of their loved ones rest upon their resolve to never give up. Never Give Up Day is a day where they feel supported for the courage with which they maintain their struggle without giving up. It's a perfect day to strengthen their resolve."
— Mr. Never Give Up
Never Give Up day is a global celebration focused on cultivating a mindset of determination. On this day we teach our youth one of the most important lessons of life: Never give up the fight to survive and thrive in life.
There are battles in life where ‘giving up’ is not an option. There are struggles in life we simply can't lose. Resilience is the ability to cope with the loss, change, and trauma that have been inevitable parts of life. We all go through difficult times, we all experience disappointment, loss, change, and we all feel sad, anxious, and stressed at various times in our lives. Building a mindset of determination can get through even the darkest days.
The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community.
Here are the cities in the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Houston (TX), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausau (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO, Hobbs (NM)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
