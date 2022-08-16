Flexible Foam Market in Asia Pacific Region is Projected to Develop at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020-2027

Flexible Foam Market in Asia Pacific

The global flexible foam market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the market.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in demand for polyurethane foam from building & construction industry for building insulation to conserve the energy drives the growth of the global flexible foam market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Flexible Foam Market by Type ((Polyurethane (PU) Foam, Polyethylene (PE) Foam, Polypropylene (PP) Foam, Ethylene–Vinyl Acetate (EVA), and Others) and Application (Furniture & Bedding, Transportation, Packaging, Construction, and Consumer Goods): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report, the global flexible foam industry was pegged at $44.0 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $61.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The flexible foam market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the flexible foam market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the flexible foam market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The polyurethane (PU) foam segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the polypropylene (PP) foam segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Some ruling enterprises in the global flexible foam market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global flexible foam industry include Covestro AG, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

The packaging segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, owing to increased adoption of composite packaging in various industries. However, the furniture & bedding segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global flexible foam market, as the furniture industry demands flexible foam to make furniture more durable, supportive, and comfortable.

