Cannabidiol Global Market Estimated To Grow At 36% Rate

Cannabidiol Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Cannabidiol Market Report by The Business Research Company covers cannabidiol market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Cannabidiol Global Market Report 2022”, the cannabidiol market size is expected to grow from $5.03 billion in 2021 to $6.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.4%. The cannabidiol products market share is expected to grow to $23.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 36.1%. According to the cannabidiol market overview, the rising acceptance and use of CBD products due to government approvals are expected to propel the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Cannabidiol Market

Product innovations are one of the key cannabidiol market trends gaining popularity. Product innovation helps in bringing change in a monotonous market. It helps companies create an edge over others and acquire more customers by launching new products. For instance, in December 2021, Cibdol, a Netherlands-based CBD and wellness company, launched its exclusive CBD Oil 2.0 range. It contains greater levels of essential compounds such as CBC, CBG, CBN, CBDa along with high purity CBD. A few drops of the new revolutionary CBD oil formula combat the physical and mental challenges related to modern living through managing the conditions linked to appetite, mood, pain, and sleep.

Overview Of The Cannabidiol Market

The cannabidiol market consists of sales of cannabidiol products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) is defined as a chemical compound found in hemp or marijuana. Cannabidiol or CBD is derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant that is also known as hemp or cannabis. Cannabidiol is used to treat epilepsy, anxiety, dystonia, pain, Parkinson's disease, Crohn's disease, and various other health problems. Its other applications include coffee products, skincare products, and pet treats.

Cannabidiol Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Oil, Tinctures, Suppository, Transdermal Patches, Vape Oil, Isolates, Creams and Roll-On, Capsules, Tablets, Others

• By Source: Marijuana, Hemp

• By Treatment: CBD Oil, Supplements

• By Application: Medical, Personal Use, Pharmaceuticals, Wellness

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Stores, Others

• By Geography: The global cannabidiol market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as ENDOCA, Cannoid LLC, Medical Marijuana Inc., Folium Biosciences, Elixinol, NuLeaf Naturals LLC, Isodiol International Inc, Pharmahemp, Canopy Growth Corporation, CV Sciences Inc, Cronos Group, CBD American Shaman LLC, Aphria Inc, Maricann Inc, Tilray Brands Inc., OrganiGram Holdings Inc., and CannTrust Holdings.

Cannabidiol Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of cannabidiol market.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

