Insights Into The Global Potato Starch Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Potato Starch Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Potato Starch Market Report by The Business Research Company covers market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Potato Starch Global Market Report 2022”, the potato starch market share is expected to grow from $5.69 billion in 2021 to $5.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The potato starch market growth is expected to reach $7.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%. Rising demand for ready-to-eat food products is expected to propel the growth of the potato starch market.

Key Trends In The Potato Starch Market

As per the potato starch market analysis, the introduction of innovative products is a key trend gaining popularity in the potato starch market. Companies in the potato starch market are rapidly investing in developing new products to provide enhanced solutions to their consumers with better qualities. For instance, in 2021, Ingredion Inc., a US-based ingredient provider, introduced a new product ULTRA-TEX 1311 modified potato starch for daily desserts. The launch of ULTRA-TEX 1311 modified potato starch exemplifies the ingredient’s commitment to expand potato capabilities and help to eliminate cooking and shorten processing times, providing food manufacturers to save energy.

Overview Of The Potato Starch Market

The potato starch industry report consists of sales of the potato starch by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a natural starch obtained by crushing potatoes, which releases free starch in the form of a milky liquid. Starch grains are found in the cells of the potato plant's root tubers. The potatoes are crushed to extract the starch, and the starch grains are liberated from the destroyed cells. The starch then is washed and dried to powder. Potato starch has huge oval spherical granules that range in size from 5 to 100 µm. Potato starch is a highly refined starch with little protein or fat. This gives the powder a clear white color, and the cooked starch has the normal properties of a neutral flavor, good clarity, high binding strength, lengthy texture, and a low tendency to foam or yellow the solution. These common features are used in a variety of food and technical applications such as in the paper and chemical industry.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Native Starch, Modified Starch, Sweeteners

• By Nature: Organic, Conventional

• By Distribution Channel: Indirect, Direct, Others

• By Application: Food Industry, Paper Industry, Chemical Industry, Textile Industry, Other Industries

• By Geography: The global potato starch market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Cargill Corporation, Pepees Group, Emsland Group, Sudstarke GmbH, Novidon, Ingredion, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Avebe, AKV Langholt, Tereos, Roquette, Finnamyl Ltd, Manitoba Starch, Tate & Lyle, and Aloja Starkelsen SIA.

Potato Starch Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of potato starch market. The market report analyzes potato starch global market size, potato starch global market growth drivers, potato starch global market segments, potato starch global market major players, potato starch global market growth across geographies, and potato starch global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

