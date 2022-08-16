Global Call Center AI Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Call Center AI Global Market Report 2022

The Global Call Center AI Market Report by TBRC covers call center AI market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Call Center AI Global Market Report 2022”, the call center AI market share is expected to grow from $1.42 billion in 2021 to $1.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.0%. The call center AI industry growth is expected to reach $4.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.1%. Rising demand for AI-based intelligent virtual assistants and chatbots are driving the growth of the call center AI market.

Key Trends In The Call Center AI Market

As per call center AI market outlook, technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the call center AI market. Introducing new technologies helps the market grow and provides an enhanced experience to the clients. For instance, in September 2021, Google introduced the beta launch of Dialogflow CX, the latest version of the company’s suite for building conversational experiences that includes a set of new abilities for advanced virtual agents. The product is launched and available as a part of Google’s Contact Centre AI. Dialogflow CX is a conversation management system that works across a variety of platforms, including mobile, online, smart devices, chatbots, interactive voice response systems, messaging applications, and more. The previous version of the product provided a standard agent as compared to the newer version which provides an advanced agent with paid enhanced features such as extended audio input/output.

Overview Of The Call Center AI Market

The call center AI market analysis of sales of the call center artificial intelligence (AI) services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to software that helps businesses assign virtual agents for customer support engagements using custom-generated voices The purpose of using AI in call centers is to develop the customer experience and relieve human agents of time and energy spent on simple requests. AI can support customer support representatives to be more productive and have engaging and personally satisfying conversations.

Call Center AI Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Computer Platforms, Solutions, Services

• By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premise

• By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and E-commerce, Telecom, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others

• By Geography: The global call center AI market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Artificial Solutions International AB, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, SAP, Google, Avaya, NICE inContact, Nuance Communications Inc., Zendesk, EdgeVerve Systems, Pypestream, Avaamo, and Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Call Center AI Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of call center AI market.

