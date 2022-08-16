Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market | Asia Pacific is Anticipated to be the Fastest-Growing Region

Healthcare PPE Market Report

The protective clothing segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total share.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in investment from public and private players to increase the production of healthcare PPE to meet the growing demand drives the growth of the global healthcare PPE market. North America contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The demand for healthcare PPE is likely to increase from healthcare and lab workers involved in the treatment and testing of Covid-19 patients.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market by Material (Protective Clothing, Face Protection, Eye Protection, Respiratory Protection, Hand Protection, and Others) and End User (Hospital, Home Healthcare, Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report published, the global healthcare PPE market generated $12.9 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $33.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The healthcare PPE market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the healthcare PPE market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the healthcare PPE market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The hospital segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report also offers detailed analysis of end users including home healthcare, outpatient/primary care facilities, and others.

Some ruling enterprises in the global healthcare PPE market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global healthcare PPE industry include Med-Con Pty Ltd., Ansell Limited, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Cantel Medical Corporation, Cardinal Health, 3M Company.

North America contributed to the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the healthcare PPE market in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of world-class healthcare systems and stringent regulations for the use of proper PPE in healthcare settings. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to increase in affordability of primary healthcare services and other healthcare infrastructure investments in the region.

