2022 World Sensors Summit(WSS) Will Be Held in Zhengzhou,China on August21-23

/EIN News/ -- Beijing, China, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to promote development and exchange of global sensor technology and industry, 2022 World Sensor Summit, co-sponsored by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China, China Association for Science and Technology and the People's Government of Henan Province and hosted by China Instrument and Control Society (CIS), is scheduled to be held in Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center, China from August 21 to 23.

2022 World Sensors Summit, with the theme of “Sense the World, Create the Future”, will gather the world’s most influential scientists, entrepreneurs and institutions to deliver speeches and high-end dialogues on the technological frontier, industrial trends and popular issues in the field of sensors.

Moreover, keynote speeches on the development and application of sensor technology will be given by world-renowned scientists, including the winner of the 2005 Nobel Prize, Professor Barry Marshall from the University of Western Australia, Professor Joseph Wang from the University of California San Diego, Professor Jiang Zhuangde, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering from Xi'an Jiaotong University, and the Tenured Professor Saifur Rahman, the IEEE President-Elect from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Another most important announcement is that the Ten parallel sessions will focus on sensor technology, including MEMS sensors, wearable sensors, tactile sensors, visual sensors, intelligent interconnected vehicles, sensitive materials, and industrial ecology.

Furthermore, the 2022 WSS Exhibition of Technological Achievements will be held, which provides an 11,000 m2 exhibition area. Up to now, 206 sensor-related companies have decided to make a presentation at the exhibition, including the Fortune World Top 500 companies such as Siemens, Johnson Controls, Huawei, Mitsubishi, Baidu Cloud, Amazon, and Meidensha Corporation, etc.

Amazingly, 2022 6th China (International) Sensor Innovation Contest has received nearly 400 works, of which 90 have been selected into the final.





info@cis.org.cn, 010-82807055