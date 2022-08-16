Orthopedic Devices Market Estimated to Reach USD 7505.26 million by 2029

Orthopedic Devices Market Growth Revived with Innovation, Competitive Analysis and Precision Outlook by 2029

Orthopedic Devices market business report contains a chapter on the universal Orthopedic Devices market and all its linked companies with their profiles, which presents valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the orthopedic devices market which was USD 4,603.62 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 7505.26 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Orthopedic Devices Market Includes:

Zimmer Biomet (U.S)

Smith & Nephew plc (Germany)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Stryker (U.S)

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

NuVasive, Inc. (U.S)

DJO, LLC (U.S)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

OSSTEM IMPLANT CO., LTD. (South Korea)

Narang Medical Limited (U.S)

Globus Medical (U.S)

Arthrex, Inc. (U.S)

Global Orthopedic Devices Market Scope

The orthopedic devices market is segmented on the basis of product, type, biomaterial and end- user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Reconstructive Joint Replacements

Knee Replacement Implants

Hip Replacement Implants

Extremities

Upper Extremity Reconstruction

Elbow

Shoulder

Hand Wrist

Lower Extremity Reconstruction

Type

Knee

Hip

Wrist and Shoulder

Dental

Spine

Ankle

Others

End-User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Signal Centers

Others

Orthopedic Devices Market, By Region:

The orthopedic devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, type, biomaterial and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the orthopedic devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is predicted to dominate the market due to an ageing population and an increase in incidences of orthopaedic disorders, while the presence of important companies in the area will fuel market expansion.

Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest rate due to developing economies such as China and India, while government initiatives on research and development projects and investment in enhancing healthcare infrastructure will drive market expansion from 2022 to 2029.

Orthopedic Devices Market Dynamics:-

Drivers:

Rise in the geriatric population

An ageing population and increased prevalence of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis around the world are driving the global market. Furthermore, increased medical tourism and technological improvements have played an important role in the global market's expansion. The orthopedic devices market is being driven by factors such as an increase in the geriatric population, a high risk of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, as well as an increase in joint replacement and sports accidents around the world. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, fractures and trauma cases are also expected to increase the orthopedic devices market. Furthermore, technical advancements such as 3D printing and smart sensors, both of which have a high product penetration, are boosting market growth.

Advent of 3D printing technology

This has gained a lot of attraction among medical device manufacturers for making patient-specific implants, prototypes, and biodegradable implants, among other things, propelling the industry forward.

Significant rise in the number of osteoporosis patients

In the coming years, advances in limiting side effects are projected to generate profitable prospects for the orthopedic business. Obesity and diabetes, for example, have been linked to an increase in the incidence of degenerative joint disease, particularly among the elderly. As more young people engage in sports and fitness activities, the number of accidents associated with these activities rises. This has resulted in a rise in demand for orthopaedic devices all around the world.

Table of Contents: Global Orthopedic Devices Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Covid-19 Impact on Orthopedic Devices in Healthcare Industry

7 Global Orthopedic Devices Market, by Product Type

8 Global Orthopedic Devices Market, by Modality

9 Global Orthopedic Devices Market, by Type

10 Global Orthopedic Devices Market, by Mode

11 Global Orthopedic Devices Market, by End User

12 Global Orthopedic Devices Market, by Geography

13 Global Orthopedic Devices Market, Company Landscape

14 Swot Analysis

15 Company Profiles

16 Questionnaire

17 Related Reports

