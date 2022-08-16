Aluminum Spacers Market | Asia Pacific is Expected to be the Largest Market During the Forecast Period

Aluminum Spacers Market

Increase in use of aluminum spacers as a substitute for metal in several end-use sector including machineries, building & construction, and transport.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global aluminum spacers industry was accounted for $550.0 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $866.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Increase in use of aluminum spacers as a substitute for metal in several end-use sector including machineries, building & construction, and transport have boosted the growth of the global aluminum spacers market. Moreover, increase in number of manufacturers, arrival of local players, and availability of feedstock at reduced prices have supplemented the market growth. However, inhalation of tiny material of aluminum metal has adverse effects on health, such as upper respiratory infection, eye irritation, breathing problems, cough, throat infection, and skin irritation, which hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in urbanization, rise in demand for housing infrastructure, increase in population, modulation in construction projects, and upgradation in technology would open new opportunities in the future.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17501

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the market due to disrupted supply chain and challenges in the procurement of raw materials.

• In addition, delays in infrastructure investments and shutdown of transportation hampered the demand for aluminum spacer.

The bendable segment dominated the market

By product type, the bendable segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global aluminum spacers market. Furthermore, the segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue by 2031. The segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the fact that growing demand for double glazed insulating glasses in residential and commercial industry. The report includes analysis of the non-bendable segment.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Speak with an Analyst to learn more: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/17501

The transport segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2031

By end use, the transport segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global aluminum spacers market. This is attributed to the increase in the transport, infrastructure, and logistics activities has led to the growth of the aluminum spacers. The report includes analysis of the building and construction segment.

Asia-Pacific held the highest share

By region, the global aluminum spacers market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, and is expected to maintain the leading position during the forecast period. In addition, the region is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, due to Aluminum spacers are used widely in drinking cans due to its flexibility, high strength, and resistivity to corrosion. These factors have put more emphasis on manufacturing of aluminum in China. The report also includes market analysis across North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

Major Market Players

• Allmetal, Inc.

• ALU-PRO Srl

• AM Industries, Inc.

• Avantus Aerospace

• Bokers Inc

• Fenzi North America

• Keystone Electronics corp

• LISI Aerospace

• Jinsheng New Energy Technology Group

• Merk KGaA

• MW Industries

• Phoenix Specialty

• Nedex

• Ramapoglass

• SMC electric.

The report analyzes these key players of the global aluminum spacers market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aluminum-spacers-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.