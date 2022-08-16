Bacteriophages Therapy Market is Expected to Progress at a CAGR of 6.20% between 2022 and 2029

Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market

Bacteriophages Therapy Market Size, Share, Analysis, Dynamic Opportunities & Forecast upto 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it is about examining general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, likely restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends, the finest market research report such as Bacteriophages Therapy Market report comes into picture. This global market report endows with an exhaustive overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. A considerable Bacteriophages Therapy market report is a perfect source to acquire thorough synopsis on the market study, analysis, estimation and the factors influencing the Healthcare industry.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the bacteriophages therapy market was valued at USD 39.80 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 64.40 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Grab a PDF Sample Copy with Complete TOC, Figures and Graphs @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-bacteriophages-therapy-market

Bacteriophages Therapy Market Scenario

Bacteriophages, are viruses that kill and target bacteria exclusively. They're one of the most frequent biological entities capable of fighting and killing multidrug-resistant bacteria. When all other antibiotics have failed to treat an infection, phages can eliminate the bacteria causing the infection, allowing medical experts to save a life. Bacteriophages are being considered an antibiotic replacement. Viruses are employed in this therapy to inject their genetic material into bacteria and grow using their host machinery.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the bacteriophages therapy market growth. For instance, in January 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration approved a request from physician-scientists at the University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine to perform the first U.S. clinical trial of a bacteriophage-based therapy administered intravenously. The planned experiment will be carried out in partnership with AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology firm based in San Diego.

Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by investment to develop advanced technologies and increase the number of emerging markets. These factors will provide beneficial opportunities for the bacteriophages therapy market growth.

The Key Companies Profiled in the Bacteriophages Therapy Market are :

Microgen (U.S.)

Micreos (Netherlands)

ATCC (U.S.)

Intralytix, Inc. (U.S.)

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics (U.S.)

Armata pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.)

LOCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. (U.S.)

Delmont Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Nextbiotics (U.S.)

Pherecydes Pharma (France)

iNtODEWORLD. Inc. (U.S.)

Enbiotix (U.S.)

Fixed-Phage Limited (U.K.)

Cytophage Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Eliava Bio Preparations LTD (Georgia)

Phagelux, Inc. (China)

InnoPhage, Ltd (Hong Kong)

TechnoPhage (Portugal)

Eligo Bioscience SA (France)

BiomX Ltd. (Israel)

Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market Scope And Market Size:

The bacteriophages therapy market is segmented on the basis of target, type, base, application, route of administration, end-user and distribution channel.

Target

Escherichia Coli

Staphylococcus

Streptococcus

Pseudomonas

Salmonella

Others

Type

Lytic

Lysogenic

Base

Sterile Broth Culture

Water-Soluble Jelly Base

Application

Bacterial Dysentery

Infections of Skin And Nasal Mucosa

Suppurative Skin Infection

Lung and Pleural Infections

Postoperative Wound Infections

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Rectal

Dermal

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

The market transformations are highlighted in the finest Bacteriophages Therapy marketing report which occurs because of the moves of key players and brands like developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations that in turn changes the view of the global face of Healthcare industry. The base year for calculation in the report is taken as 2021 and the historic year is 2020 which will tell how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are. Bacteriophages Therapy market study also analyzes the market status, market share, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Key Points of Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Bacteriophages Therapy Market.

Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Bacteriophages Therapy market and offers solutions.

Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints.

Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly.

Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers.

Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Bacteriophages Therapy market.

To Check The Complete Table Of Content Click Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-bacteriophages-therapy-market

Bacteriophages Therapy Market Dynamics

Drivers

High prevalence rate of foodborne diseases

The rise in prevalence rate of foodborne diseases across the globe will act as a major driver that will result in the expansion of the market's growth rate. Foodborne infections caused by spoiled food are becoming more common. Pathogenic bacteria and viruses are present in spoiled food. According to the WHO, about 600 million people (almost one out of every ten people on the planet) will become ill and 420,000 will die as a result of contaminated food in 2019, resulting in the loss of 33 million healthy life years (DALYs). Furthermore, children under the age of five years bear 40% of the burden of foodborne disease, with 125,000 deaths every year. This aspect is propelling the bacteriophages therapy market forward.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of bacteriophages therapy market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

Growing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant infections

Growing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant infections is expected to enhance the market's growth. The rising prevalence of antimicrobial-resistant infections has resulted in increased healthcare spending for their treatment and an increase in the number of deaths. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 2 million people in the United States will contract an antibiotic-resistant infection in 2019, with at least 23,000 people dying each year. As per the World Health Organization, over 490,000 persons worldwide were infected with multidrug-resistant tuberculosis in 2016. This drug resistance complicates the management of people suffering from other diseases including malaria and HIV.

Furthermore, a surging number of government initiatives to spread awareness and increasing the geriatric population will result in the expansion of the bacteriophages therapy market. Along with this, changing lifestyle of people and increasing level of disposable income will enhance the growth rate of the market.

Regional Outlook of Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market:

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Rest of Europe in Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain and Turkey)

Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines)

Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of MEA (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt and Israel)

Rest of South America as part of South America (Brazil and Argentina)

The latest industry analysis and survey on Bacteriophages Therapy provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Bacteriophages Therapy market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

Crucial Insights in Bacteriophages Therapy Market Research Report:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of - market growth.

Basic overview of the comprehensive evaluation, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend And supply side analysis across various industries.

Outline prominent regions holding a company market share analysis in the global market along with the key countries.

A comprehensive evaluation of the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

New project investment feasibility analysis of Bacteriophages Therapy industry.

Key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Bacteriophages Therapy Industry.

Market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global Bacteriophages Therapy market.

Key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Bacteriophages Therapy market.

Stay up-to-date about the whole market and light holistic view of the market.

Experience detail information from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, newspapers and other authentic sources.

Research Methodology : Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market:

Chapter 1: Report Overview

Chapter 2: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter 3: Value Chain of Bacteriophages Therapy Market

Chapter 4: Players Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 6: North America Bacteriophages Therapy Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7: Europe Bacteriophages Therapy Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8: Asia-Pacific Bacteriophages Therapy Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Bacteriophages Therapy Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10: South America Bacteriophages Therapy Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11: Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12: Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market Segment by Applications

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-bacteriophages-therapy-market

Key Questions Answered in this Report Such as:

How feasible is Bacteriophages Therapy market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Bacteriophages Therapy near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Bacteriophages Therapy market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, West Europe or Southeast Asia.

Browse Related Reports:

Europe Bacteriophages Therapy Market - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-bacteriophages-therapy-market

Asia-Pacific Bacteriophages Therapy Market - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-bacteriophages-therapy-market

Middle East and Africa Bacteriophages Therapy Market - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-bacteriophages-therapy-market

North America Bacteriophages Therapy Market - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-bacteriophages-therapy-market

Browse More Reports by DBMR:

Global Chinese Hamster Ovary cells (CHO) Market - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-chinese-hamster-ovary-cells-cho-market

Europe Departmental PACS Market - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-departmental-pacs-market

North America Nuclear Imaging Devices Market - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-nuclear-imaging-devices-market

Asia Pacific Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-orthopedic-braces-and-supports-market

Europe Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-radiology-information-systems-ris-market

Asia Pacific Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-laboratory-information-system-market

North America Electrophysiology Market - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-electrophysiology-market

Asia Pacific Spinal Implants Market - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-spinal-implants-and-spinal-devices-market

Asia Pacific (APAC) Healthcare IT Integration Market - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-apac-healthcare-it-integration-market

India Sports Medicine Market - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/india-sports-medicine-market

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. "Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve."

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe.

