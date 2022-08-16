Legionellosis Market to reach USD 2.36 billion by 2029

Legionellosis Market Regional Analysis, Research Analysis, Market Scope, Market Overview, Revenue, Supply Chain and Forecast

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legionellosis market is a severe form of pneumonia caused by the Legionella pneumophila bacterium. Legionella bacteria can be found in ponds, rivers, hot springs, creeks, and other bodies of water. Inhalation of contaminated aerosols from air conditioning cooling towers, humidifiers, hot and cold water systems, artificial fountains, and whirlpool spas can spread Legionella species. However, it cannot be passed from one individual to another. Fever, chills, headache, malaise, and muscle soreness are all symptoms of legionellosis, but in severe cases, mortality can result from respiratory failure, shock, and multi-organ failure.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the legionellosis market was valued at USD 1.2293 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.36 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Legionellosis Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic illness

The rising prevalence of chronic illness is estimated to enhance the legionellosis market’s growth. A growing proportion of smokers along with diabetes, HIV, cancer, kidney disease, or other chronic conditions are at risk of infection and hospitalization and this will further propel the growth rate of market.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of legionellosis market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

Growing number of geriatric population

The surging geriatric population is estimated to enhance the market’s expansion during the forecast period of 2022-2029. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the worldwide geriatric population, which was estimated to be over 524 million in 2010, is expected to increase to nearly 2 billion by 2050. Due to their compromised immune systems, geriatrics are more susceptible to get legionellosis infections, further estimated to enhance the market’s growth rate.

Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness will expand the legionellosis market. Additionally, rising incidences of pneumonia and surging demand for rapid and advanced diagnostic techniques will result in the expansion of legionellosis market.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Moreover, the market’s growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the legionellosis market growth. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market’s growth rate.

Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the legionellosis market growth during the forecast period.

Global Legionellosis Market Scope

The legionellosis market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, diagnosis, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Pneumonic

Non-Pneumonic

Others

Treatment

Medication

Antibiotics

Sooner Therapy

Others

Diagnosis

Blood and Urine Tests

Chest X-ray

Sputum and Lung Tissue

Others

Dosage form

Tablets

Capsules

Injections

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Legionellosis Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The legionellosis market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, treatment, diagnosis, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above. The countries covered in the Legionellosis market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the legionellosis market because of the growing prevalence of legionellosis in this region. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region. Asia-Pacific are expected to grow during the forecast period due to surging number of generic manufacturers and increased government and WHO awareness programs in this region. Also, development of healthcare infrastructure will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Legionellosis Market Share Analysis

The Legionellosis market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to legionellosis market.

Some of the major players operating in the legionellosis market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Ireland)

Sanofi (France)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Allergan (Ireland)

AstraZeneca (UK)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)

Cipla Inc. (US)

Abbott (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Aurobindo Pharma (India)

Lupin (India)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Almirall, S.A (Spain)

Baxter (US)

