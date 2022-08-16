Steroid Injections Market Would Reach up to USD 7.66 Billion by 2029

Steroid Injections Market Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the steroid injections market which was USD 4.56 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 7.66 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Key Market Players mentioned in this report:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (Canada)

Scintilla Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S)

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (U.S)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S)

Mylan N.V. (U.S)

EIPICO (Egypt)

Advanz Pharma (U.K)

Intrapharm Laboratories (U.K)

Flagship (India)

Health Biotech Limited (India)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S)

Global Steroid Injections Market Scope and Market Size

The steroid injections market is segmented on the basis of product type, route of administration and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Triamcinolone

Prednisolone

Methylprednisolone

Prednisone

Dexamethasone

Route of Administration

Intra-Articular

Intramuscular

Intravenous

Epidural

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Specialty Clinics

Retail Pharmacy

Drug Stores

Others

Steroid Injections Market, By Region:

Global Steroid Injections market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Steroid Injections market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the Steroid Injections market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.

Steroid Injections Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in obesity rates

Increased occurrences of bone and joint diseases, rising obesity rates around the world, changing and unhealthy lifestyles of people, and rising government awareness programmes for joint disorders are some of the factors that will propel the steroid injections market forward in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Growing demand for steroid injections, together with advancements in injectable treatment, will, on the other hand, fuel different prospects that will propel the steroid injections market forward over the forecast period.

Increasing trends among youngsters for bodybuilding is creating robust development

One of the major factors driving the global steroids market is the growing popularity of bodybuilding among young people. Steroids are a performance-enhancing substance that is utilised all over the world. The demand for steroids has expanded dramatically as a result of the expansion in sporting events, which is having a favourable impact on the global market for steroids. Steroids can enhance pubic and facial hair growth. It not only improves attention and ambition, but it also deepens the voice. As a result, steroids are beneficial to those who have excessively feminine hormones.

Table of Contents: Global Steroid Injections Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Covid-19 Impact on Steroid Injections in Healthcare Industry

7 Global Steroid Injections Market, by Product Type

8 Global Steroid Injections Market, by Modality

9 Global Steroid Injections Market, by Type

10 Global Steroid Injections Market, by Mode

11 Global Steroid Injections Market, by End User

12 Global Steroid Injections Market, by Geography

13 Global Steroid Injections Market, Company Landscape

14 Swot Analysis

15 Company Profiles

16 Questionnaire

17 Related Reports

