Gesture Recognition Global Market Estimated To Grow At 22% Rate

Gesture Recognition Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Gesture Recognition Global Market Report 2022”, the gesture recognition market size is expected to grow from $13.44 billion in 2021 to $16.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. The gesture recognition market share is expected to grow to $36.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.4%. The growing digitalization is propelling the gesture recognition industry growth.

Key Trends In The Gesture Recognition Market

Technological advancement is one of the key gesture recognition market trends gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the gesture recognition market are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position. In December 2020, LamasaTech, an England-based interactive touch screen technology has launched VisiPoint, a gesture recognition platform designed for visitor and employee sign-in with temperature screening. An organization can utilize the compliance creator to build an agreement, such as an NDA or site terms and conditions, or a questionnaire, such as a CDC/health screening questionnaire, that will be displayed to users on-screen during the sign-in process. Users can deliver a yes or no answer just by raising a thumbs up or thumbs down in front of the camera, keeping the transaction fully contactless. Every time a user enters, compliance checks might be displayed. Organizations will be able to remotely monitor entry logs, analyze temperature data, and modify device settings due to VisiPoint Cloud.

Overview Of The Gesture Recognition Market

The growing digitalization is propelling the growth of the gesture recognition market. Many companies and organizations are adopting biometrics solutions that help in the digitalization of large processes. Biometrics s a scientific method of identifying a person's gestures by measuring their physical and/or behavioral features that are used for different applications like mobiles, laptops, and screenings. The rise of biometrics is increasing due to businesses realizing the benefits of biometric technologies in terms of security and ease of their operations. According to Imageware, a US-based biometric identification and authentication solutions company, global biometric technology is expected to reach $55.42 billion by 2027. Therefore, the growing digitalization is driving the growth of the gesture recognition market.

Gesture Recognition Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Online Gesture, Offline Gesture

• By Technology: Touch-Based, Touchless

• By Authentication Type: Finger Print Recognition, Face Recognition, Vision and IRIS Recognition, Hand and Leg Recognition

• By Industry: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Sports, Healthcare, Advertisement and Communication, Aerospace and Defense, Government, Others

• By Geography: The global gesture recognition market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Apple, Cognitec Systems, Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology, Qualcomm, Synaptics, Google, GestureTek, IrisGuard UK Ltd, PointGrab Ltd, Cipia, HID Global, Ultraleap, iProov Limited, and Oblong Industries

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Gesture Recognition Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of gesture recognition global market. The market report analyzes gesture recognition global market size, gesture recognition global market growth drivers, gesture recognition market segments, gesture recognition market major players, gesture recognition global market growth across geographies, and gesture recognition market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The gesture recognition market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

