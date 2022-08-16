Vehicle Analytics Global Market Estimated To Grow At 23% Rate

The Business Research Company’s Vehicle Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Vehicle Analytics Global Market Report 2022”, the vehicle analytics market size is expected to grow from $2.17 billion in 2021 to $2.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. The vehicle analytics market is expected to grow to $6.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.1%. The growing dominance of connected vehicles is significantly contributing to the vehicle analytics industry growth.

Key Trends In The Vehicle Analytics Market

Technological advancements are shaping the vehicle analytics market outlook. Artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in vehicle analytics provide enhanced and faster decision-making and predict vehicle health and driving habits. The major players in the market are launching advanced technologies to provide real-time feedback to drivers. For instance, in October 2019, Zoomcar, an India-based self-drive car rental company launched a vehicle model agnostic Driver Score Tech Stack, an AI-Powered algorithm with machine learning capabilities that helps in tracking the mechanical specs, driving style of the customer, and identifies critical events of driving the car. The scoring system gives a rating on a scale of 0-100 to give real-time feedback on the advent of rash driving to drivers and help them adjust their behavior.

Overview Of The Vehicle Analytics Market

The vehicle analytics market consists of the sale of vehicle analytics software and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to track real-time information from the vehicles and gain real-time insights about the current state of the vehicle and related operating activities. Vehicles analytics is an analytical technique that also provides road condition inspection, information related to vehicle counting, tracking, speed detection, incorrect direction detection, and brand detection.

Vehicle Analytics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Software, Services

• By Deployment Model: On-Premises, On-Demand

• By Application: Predictive Maintenance, Warranty Analytics, Traffic Management, Safety and Security Management, Driver and User Behaviour Analysis, Dealer Performance Analysis, Infotainment, Usage-Based Insurance, Road Charging

• By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Service Providers, Automotive Dealers, Fleet Owners, Regulatory Bodies, Insurers

• By Geography: The global vehicle analytics market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Genetec Inc., Cloud Made Ltd., Harman International Industries Inc., Teletrac Navman, Agnik LLC, Pivotal Software Inc., SAS Institute, Acerta Systems Analytics Inc., Amodo Ltd., INRIX, Inseego Corp., ARI Fleet Management Company, and Continental AG.

Vehicle Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of vehicle analytics market. The market report analyzes vehicle analytics market size, vehicle analytics global market growth drivers, vehicle analytics global market segments, vehicle analytics global market major players, vehicle analytics market growth across geographies, and vehicle analytics market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The vehicle analytics global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

