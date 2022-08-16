Global Electric Bus Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Electric Bus Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Electric Bus Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Electric Bus Global Market Report 2022”, the electric bus market size is expected to grow from $26.68 billion in 2021 to $29.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The electric buses market size is expected to grow to $47.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.3%. Various proactive government initiatives to encourage the use of e-buses is predicted to be driving the electric bus market growth.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of electric bus market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6402&type=smp

Key Trends In The Electric Bus Market

Technology advancement is one of the key electric bus market trends. Companies manufacturing electric buses are investing in technology to maximize passenger load carrying capacity and running time of electric buses to make the whole operation economically viable as well as sustainable for the future. For instance, in January 2020, Ashok Leyland, an India-based automotive manufacturer, and ABB Power Products and Systems, an India-based provider of energy technologies, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to extend India's eco-system for efficient and greener electric bus transportation systems. According to the agreement, Ashok Leyland will create new electric buses based on ABB's TOSA flash-charge technology, which recharges the battery in seconds while people board and disembark. This eliminates the need to pull the vehicle out of service for recharging every few hours or having a replacement bus on hand, allowing the fleet to be smaller while carrying more passengers.

Overview Of The Electric Bus Market

The electric bus market consists of sales of the electric bus by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are powered exclusively by a zero-emissions electricity source. An electric bus is an electric vehicle (EV) that runs on electricity rather than diesel or gasoline. Onboard batteries, a hydrogen fuel cell, overhead wires, such as in a trolleybus application, or ground-based non-contact conductors can all be used as electrical sources. Recharging capabilities can be added to any of these solutions using onboard technologies like regenerative braking and solar panels, as well as off-board chargers and storage battery banks.

Learn more on the global electric bus market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-bus-global-market-report

Electric Bus Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

• By Battery Type: Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt-Oxide, Lithium-Iron-Phosphate, Others

• By Vehicle Range: Less Than 200 Miles, Above 200 Miles

• By Battery Capacity: Upto 400 kWh, Above 400 kWh

• By Application: Intercity, Intracity

• By Geography: The global electric bus market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Tata Motors Limited, BYD Co. Ltd., AB Volvo, Ashok Leyland Limited, Solaris Bus & Coach S.A., Zhongtong Bus & Holding Company Limited, Eicher Motors Limited, Proterra, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Scania AB, Ebusco, NFI Group Inc., and Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Electric Bus Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of electric bus global market. The market report analyzes electric bus global market size, electric bus global market growth drivers, electric bus global market segments, electric bus global market major players, electric bus global market growth across geographies, and electric bus global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The electric bus global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Electric Bikes And Scooters Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-bikes-and-scooters-global-market-report

Electric Locomotives Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-locomotives-global-market-report

Electric Cars Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-cars-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC