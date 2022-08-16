Introducing Qatar Fan Cup (QFC)- An ecosystem of unique utilities with new direction in Defi.

/EIN News/ -- Java, Indonesia, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- $QFC Is One Of The Best Prediction Platforms In Qatar For Football Games And The World Cup 2022. Team QFC is working to build an ecosystem of unique utilities that could lead to a new direction in Defi. They have a real use case for their token, which will be used in Staking, NFT, and most importantly on their unique game prediction platform.





This ecosystem will introduce its prediction tool for football matches and the Qatar World Cup in 2022. Football fans and gamers can use QFC tokens to play on the platform and bonus tokens to win rewards. They will organise certain events and hold a contest for QFC holders in order to create a transparent and beneficial ecosystem for their investors and holders. To ensure token growth and holder interest, all events will be held on their platform.



QFC Ecosytem Features:



1. NFT Marketplace



2. Token Staking



3. Football Games



4. Referral & Dividens.



5. Game Predict & Earn



Qatar Fan Club (QFC) built on Binance smart chain (Bep20 ). Which is solely focused on providing holders with long-term holding benefits through staking, predict & earn, playing games and real use case of NFT marketplace.



QFC TOKEN DETAILS:



1. Token Name: Qatar Fan Cup

2. Token Ticker: $QFC

3. Total Supply : 100,000,000

4. Contract Address: 0x731A32591aab18EfE6C03B23D38113511c64a559

5. Buy Tax: 5%

6. Sell Tax: 10%

7. Blockchain: BSCchain



QFC have got (SAFU) from Pinksale & their fairlaunch already deployed on pinksale. Team KYC verification & smart contract audit done by trusted audit platform “InterFi”. QFC Public sale sale will be started on August 21th on PinkSale.



