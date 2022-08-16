Multiple Unit Pellet Systems to Witness US$ 5.07 Bn Market Opportunity in 2032 as Need for Improved Drug Delivery Systems Rises | Future Market Insights, Inc.

As per FMI, the U.S. is expected to spearhead the growth, with sales expected to increase at a steady pace through 2022 & beyond. Demand for MUPS in the U.S. is expected to rise at 3.2% CAGR, with the country attributing over 91.9% of total sales in the North America market. Additionally, the U.S. MUPS market is expected to reach US$ 1,325.7 Mn by the end of 2032

As per Future Market Insights, the global multiple unit pellet systems (MUPS) market valued US$ 3.48 Bn in 2021 and is projected to exhibit growth at 3.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, with an estimated valuation of US$ 5.07 Bn in 2032.



MUPS are multi-particulate pellet formulations that complement the advantages of pellet-filled capsules and tablets into a single dosage form. Once administered as tablets, MUPS disintegrate into their subunits rapidly after swallowing and starts diffusing their subunits across the stomach and small intestine.

When compared to simple tablets or capsules, MUPS systems have advantages, such as better dose adjustment and a reduction in intestinal mucosa irritation with simple units' drug disintegration. The multiparticulate technology makes it feasible to administer drugs that really are incompatible. These dosage forms are gaining transactions during the anticipated period due to their high patient compliance.

Prolonged or delayed-release MUPS formulations provide drugs at a pre- determined rate, extending the therapeutic effect, in contrast to the traditional delivery systems. Furthermore, intestinal systems for drug delivery may depend on delayed release of multi-particulate formulations to reduce dose dumping and decrease dosage variability between individuals.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Extended-release dosage forms are the leading segment as a formulation, and held approximately 47.1% of value share in 2021.

of value share in 2021. Based on dosage form, capsules are leading in the global multiple unit pellet systems market, and is expected to exhibit growth at a CAGR rate of 3.3% through 2022 & beyond.

through 2022 & beyond. By drug class, the proton pump inhibitors segment is expected to witness growth at 3.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Hospital pharmacies are projected to hold around 31.4% of the demand share by 2032.

of the demand share by 2032. North America is expected to dominate the global MUPS market, with the U.S. accounting for significant share in the market.





“Increasing demand for gastro retentive drug delivery systems and rapid rise in demand for modified release MUPS products, is set to propel the demand of multiple unit pellet systems across the globe,” says an analyst of future market insights.

Market Competition

Leading companies in the market for MUPS are implementing a variety of key category, such as new launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, to boost their market presence and expand their existing product portfolio.

For instance, the Proton pump inhibitor incorporating delayed-release Mini Capsule, 20 mg OTC received official approval from the USFDA in May 2022 for Perrigo Company plc. The medication will be sold under store brand names that resemble Prilosec OTC from the pharmacy.

Mannogem XL Opal, Mannogem XL Ruby, Mannogem Emerald, and Mannogem Onyx were added to SPI Pharma's line of Mannogem Mannitol products in March 2020 for use in a variety of patient-friendly oral dosage forms. With the aid of Mannogem XL Opal and Ruby, manufacturers may effectively produce complex dosage forms, such as MUPS and controlled-release ODTs.

Key Players:

AstraZeneca plc

Merck KGaA

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Galderma SA

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Perrigo Company Plc.

Cipla Ltd.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Endo International Inc.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

AbbVie (Allergan)



Bayer AG

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Multiple Unit Pellet Systems Market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the formulation (extended-release dosage form, delayed release dosage form, delayed release orodispersible dosage form), dosage form (tablets, capsules, sachets), drug class (anti-hypertensives, proton pump inhibitors, antibiotics, analgesics), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores and online pharmacies) across seven regions.

Key Market Segments Covered in Multiple Unit Pellet Systems Industry Research

By Formulation:

Extended Release Dosage Form

Delayed Release Dosage Form

Delayed Release Orodispersible Dosage Form

Others

By Dosage Form:

Tablets

Capsules

Sachets

Others

By Drug Class:

Anti-Hypertensive

Proton Pump Inhibitors

Antibiotics

Analgesics

Others





By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

