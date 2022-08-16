Residential Battery Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

Residential Battery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Residential Battery Global Market Report 2022”, the residential battery market size is expected to grow from $6.36 billion in 2021 to $7.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The residential batteries market size is expected to grow to $13.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.4%. The increasing deployment of solar power generation is expected to drive the residential battery market growth.

Key Trends In The Residential Battery Market

Technological advancement is a key trend shaping the residential battery market outlook. Major companies in the battery market are advancing in their new technologies and research and developments in the battery market to provide an enhanced product to their customers. For instance, in October 2021, Solar Edge, an Israel-headquartered provider of power optimizers, solar inverters, and monitoring systems for photovoltaic arrays, launched a residential battery and inverter with a power of 11.4 KW and backup power of 10.3 KW. The battery and inverter can be connected to a local grid or a photovoltaic system and the battery itself has three conversions of power from DC to AC power. The device can connect wirelessly and can link to Solar Edge EV Charger. The gadgets are wirelessly connected and can connect to the SolarEdge Home EV charger. The company's mobile app may be used to monitor and manage the equipment. The program lets homeowners prioritize loads depending on their preferences, and it uses algorithms to make more cost-effective selections while taking into consideration external elements like weather.

Overview Of The Residential Battery Market

The residential battery market consists of sales of residential batteries by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the battery used for the in-home purpose to store the energy supplied from the power grid or energy generated from renewable energy sources like solar and wind. There are different types of battery technology available in the market, but the most commonly used technology is lithium-ion technology. Lithium-ion batteries work as rechargeable battery whenever it connects to power charge and disconnected discharge based on the residential usage.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead-Acid Battery, Others

• By Operation Type: Standalone Systems, Solar and Storage

• By Power Rating: 3-6 kW, 6-10 kW

• By End-User: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

• By Geography: The global residential battery market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd, LG Chem Ltd, BYD Company, Tesla, ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Luminous Power Technologies, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, Panasonic, Power-Sonic Corporation, Lishen, CBAK, Loom Solar, and Ruipu Energy Co.

