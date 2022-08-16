A successful event at AID FOR LIFE’s Health and Services Fair

Aids for Life NYC Immigrant Fair

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On behalf of AID FOR LIFE, AID FOR AIDS, Fernando Alban Foundation, and the Mayor's Office for Immigrant Affairs (MOIA), we thank you for participating and being part of last Saturday's Health and Service in so many ways.

Thanks to all the citywide community-based and faith-based organizations that shared their time at the event and who made themselves present with resources, among many Betance Health Center, Cabrini Immigrant Services, Christ Church of Washington Heights, Latino Community COVID-19 Response Initiative, Community Healthcare Network, Church of St. Teresa, Coalicion Mexicana, Mixteca, and Fundavenyc.

Thanks to you, we shared information/resources/referrals, COVID-19 testing, and provided goods and clothing to more than 100 families and nearly 300 beneficiaries, many of them children. A total of 270 families have been assisted at this event and previous mini events this past month.

“An event that gave many organizations and present providers an opportunity to hear the stories and listen to the needs of this new wave of immigrants coming from South America and Central America. Venezuelans, Colombians, Hondurans, Nicaraguans, Peruvians, Colombians, Ecuadoreans and many other people from different countries who are coming fleeing economic crisis, political changes and regional violence; the consequences of COVID-19; and in general seeking opportunities for their families and children.” stated Jesus Aguais, president of AID FOR AIDS International and founder of AID FOR LIFE, International. “Many of these families suffered hardship along their path, unimaginable obstacles through rough terrain to be able to feel that they have finally reached safety.”

Keep posted on next month’s event.

If you would like to donate clothing or goods, please contact Alicia Molina at AMolina@aidforaids.org.

To volunteer, contact Meudys Osio at Mosio@aidforlifeintl.org

Photos of the event - Facebook]

About AID FOR LIFE:

AID FOR LIFE (AFL) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to generating social impact and enhancing the lives of people at risk of social vulnerability in New York City and developing countries by implementing programs that increase their capacities, abilities and provide access to essential products that strengthen the wellbeing of their communities.

About MOIA

The NYC Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) work recognizes that immigrant New Yorkers and their children make up a significant proportion of the City's population.

Our charter-mandated responsibilities include advising and assisting the mayor, council, and other agencies on programs and policies related to and designed for immigrant New Yorkers; tracking state and federal policy and law that will impact immigrant New Yorkers; increasing access to city programs, benefits, and services by conducting outreach; and helping advise on the legal service needs of immigrants.

MOIA is also required to consult with the community and other stakeholders and coordinate an interagency task force on immigrant affairs. MOIA is also tasked to work with the relevant city agencies to address the needs of immigrant crime victims and witnesses, including by working with agencies on the issuance of U visa certifications and T visa declarations.