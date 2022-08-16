Insurance Fraud Detection Global Market Estimated To Grow At 23% Rate

Insurance Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Insurance Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2022”, the insurance fraud detection market size is expected to grow from $4.24 billion in 2021 to $5.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. The insurance fraud market size is expected to grow to $12.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.3%. According to the insurance fraud detection industry analysis, the increase in cyberattacks is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Insurance Fraud Detection Market

Technological advancements are one of the key insurance fraud detection market trends gaining popularity. Many companies are offering new solutions with upgraded technologies to improve the monitoring and identification of insurance fraud claims for their customers, which is predicted to be shaping the insurance fraud detection market outlook. For instance, in December 2021, Crawford & Company, a US-based independent claims management company, launched the Crawford Intelligent Fraud Detection solution. This innovative solution combines human expertise with forensic analysis, leveraging DXC Luxoft's Financial Crimes Intelligence platform in collaboration with IBM to improve the detection and management of fraudulent claims. Crawford's significant knowledge and skills are leveraged in this solution, which uses AI to assist customers in detecting and managing insurance fraud.

Overview Of The Insurance Fraud Detection Market

The insurance fraud detection market consists of sales of insurance fraud detection services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that help in the identification and prevention of fraudulent activities related to money or insurance. Numerous software-based solutions are used to analyze historic patterns and incidents to predict future occurrences. Insurance fraud detection is generally used by organizations for fraud analytics, authentication, governance, risk, and compliance to safeguard databases and identify vulnerabilities.

Insurance Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

• By Application: Claims Fraud, Identity Theft, Payment and Billing Fraud, Money Laundering

• By End-User: Insurance Companies, Agents and Brokers, Insurance Intermediaries, Others

• By Geography: The global insurance fraud detection market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as ACI Worldwide Inc., BAE Systems, BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Datawalk Inc., DXC Technology Co., Experian PLC, Fair Isaac Corp., Fiserv Inc., FRISS, IBM Corp., Iovation Inc., Kount Inc., LexisNexis, Oracle Corp., Scorto Inc., TransUnion LLC, Wipro Ltd., Accenture, CI Worldwide Inc., Equifax Inc, and Perceptiviti.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Insurance Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of insurance fraud detection market. The market report analyzes insurance fraud detection market size, insurance fraud detection market growth drivers, insurance fraud detection market segments, insurance fraud detection market major players, insurance fraud detection market growth across geographies, and insurance fraud detection market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The insurance fraud detection market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

