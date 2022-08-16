Insights Into The Global Mechanical Ventilator Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Mechanical Ventilator Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Mechanical Ventilator Global Market Report 2022”, the mechanical ventilator market size is expected to grow from $6.23 billion in 2021 to $6.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The mechanical ventilators market share is expected to grow to $10.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%. According to the mechanical ventilator market research, improving healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Mechanical Ventilator Market

Product innovation is one of the key mechanical ventilator industry trends gaining popularity. Companies are investing in the research and development of new products to automate the mechanical ventilators based on frequency, assist control, and time to minimize the ventilator work. For instance, in January 2022, OES Medical, a UK based-manufacturer of anesthesia equipment and accessories, launched Gemini-G100, an electrically driven piston ICU ventilator. The new Gemini-G100 is designed to assist intensive care teams worldwide, where the high-pressure oxygen gas supplies are problematic. It only requires electric power and doesn’t place any demand on the oxygen supply within the hospital.

Overview Of The Mechanical Ventilator Market

The mechanical ventilator market consists of sales of the mechanical ventilator by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that help a person breathe when they find it difficult to breathe on their own. A mechanical ventilator is a machine that automatically performs all or part of the effort required to transport gas into and out of the lungs. The ventilator is programmed by the respiratory therapist and doctor to manage how frequently and how much air is pushed into the patient’s lungs. Mechanical ventilators are most commonly found in hospitals and transportation systems such as ambulances and Medevac air transport.

Mechanical Ventilator Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Adult Ventilators, Pediatric Ventilators, Neonatal/ Infant Ventilators

• By Mobility: Intensive Care Ventilators, High-End ICU Ventilators, Mid-End ICU Ventilators, Basic ICU Ventilators, Portable Ventilators

• By Mode of Ventilation: Invasive Ventilation, Non-Invasive Ventilation

• By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers, Emergency Medical Service, Others

• By Geography: The global mechanical ventilator market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Acoma Medical Industry Co. Ltd., Air Liquide, Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Bio-Med Devices Inc., Dräger, GE Healthcare, Getinge, Hamilton Medical, Medtronic, ResMed, Airon Corporation, aXcent Medical GmbH, Bunnell Inc., Carl Reiner GmbH, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mechanical Ventilator Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of mechanical ventilator market. The market report analyzes mechanical ventilator market size, mechanical ventilator market growth drivers, mechanical ventilator market segments, mechanical ventilator market major players, mechanical ventilator market growth across geographies, and mechanical ventilator market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The mechanical ventilator market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

