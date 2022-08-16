Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Metal Finishing Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Metal Finishing Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Metal Finishing Chemicals Global Market Report 2022”, the metal finishing chemicals market size is expected to grow from $10.82 billion in 2021 to $11.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The metal finishing chemical market share is expected to grow to $14.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%. According to the metal finishing chemicals market overview, the increasing sales of automobiles worldwide are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Metal Finishing Chemicals Market

Product innovations are one of the key metal finishing chemicals industry trends gaining popularity. Companies are launching the improved version of a previous good to enhance its capabilities and provide the best product in the market, which is predicted to be shaping the metal finishing chemicals market outlook. For instance, in December 2021, SIFCO ASC, a US-based provider of selective electroplating and anodizing services, launched Encapsulated Plating, a new-to-market electroplating technique. The new method combines the best of both previous processes to provide a long-term solution for plating complex, circular, or axis-symmetric elements such as deep bores or recessed sections. The procedure has the same benefits as selective plating in that it minimizes masking, decreases the reliance on submerging an entire item, generates minimum waste, and maintains a fast-plating rate.

Overview Of The Metal Finishing Chemicals Market

The metal finishing chemicals market consists of sales of metal finishing chemicals by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for electroplating or treating metal parts. Metal finishing chemicals are used to form a thin coating on metals for enhancing their appearance, increasing marketability, enhancing corrosion and wear resistance, adding value, and improving the function or performance of the product. The common chemicals used as metal finishing chemicals are chromic acid, ammonia, hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, hydrofluoric acid, sulfuric acid, phosphoric acid, and sodium hydroxide.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Plating Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Conversion Coating, Proprietary Chemicals, Others

• By Material: Zinc, Nickel, Chrome, Copper, Gold, Silver, Platinum, Others

• By Process: Electroplating, Chemical and Electro-Chemical Conversion, Electroless Plating, Others

• By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Construction, Aerospace and Defense, Others

• By Geography: The global metal finishing chemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as McGean-Rocho Inc, Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Advanced Chemical Company, Asterion LLC, Quaker Houghton Corporation, A Brite Company, DOW Chemicals, Coral Chemical Company, Raschig GmbH, Chemetall, Coventya, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, BASF SE, Element Solutions Inc, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

Metal Finishing Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of metal finishing chemicals market. The market report analyzes metal finishing chemicals global market size, metal finishing chemicals global market growth drivers, metal finishing chemicals global market segments, metal finishing chemicals market major players, metal finishing chemicals market growth across geographies, and metal finishing chemicals market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

