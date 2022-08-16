Global Medical Refrigerators Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Medical Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Medical Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022”, the medical refrigerators market size is expected to grow from $3.88 billion in 2021 to $4.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The medical refrigerator market size is expected to grow to $5.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%. The rising demand for storing biological products, blood samples, blood reagents, vaccines, DNA samples, and other chemicals is propelling the medical refrigerators market growth.

Key Trends In The Medical Refrigerators Market

According to the medical refrigerators market analysis, technological advancements are shaping the market. Many companies are developing new technologies for medical refrigerators for storing medicines and blood to help the medical industry enhance their storing ability and use products in long run. In 2019, Helmer Scientific, a US-based cold storage and processing equipment company launched professional medical refrigerators with OptiCool cooling technology in its GX Solution Refrigerator line. GX Solutions are optimal temperature management (uniformity, recovery, and stability), noise management, and energy management solutions for special vital healthcare applications. GX Solutions is powered by OptiCoolTM cooling technology, which combines a variable-capacity compressor (VCC) with hydrocarbons (HC) to produce performance characteristics that provide a better storage environment, lower energy use, and enhance environmental sustainability.

Overview Of The Medical Refrigerators Market

The medical refrigerator market consists of sales of the refrigerator by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to store vaccines and biological samples including blood, blood derivatives, biological reagents, vaccines, pharmaceuticals, flammable chemicals, ribonucleic acid (RBA), and deoxyribonucleic acid (DRA) (DNA). Medical refrigerators have microprocessor-based controls for a more accurate temperature range, as well as fans that offer forced-air circulation to reduce cold/warm spots and encourage a more consistent temperature across the storage compartment. It is used by hospitals, blood banks, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, educational institutions, and research laboratories to store biological materials.

Medical Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Blood Bank Refrigerator and Plasma Freezer, Laboratory Refrigerator and Freezer, Pharmacy Refrigerator and Freezer, Chromatography Refrigerator and Freezer, Enzyme Refrigerator and Freezer, Ultra-Low-Temperature Freezers, Cryogenic Storage Systems

• By Design Type: Explosive-Proof Refirgerators, Undercounter Medical Refrigerators, Countertop Medical Refrigerators, Flammable Material Storage Refrigerators

• By Temperature Control Range: Between 2°C and 8°C, Between 0°C and -40°C, Under -40°C

• By Volume: Below 50 Litres, 50-200 Litres, 200-400 Litres, 400-600 Litres, More Than 600 Litres

• By End-User: Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospital and Pharmacies, Research Institutes, Medical and Diagnostic Centres

• By Geography: The global medical refrigerators market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Blue Star Limited, Haier Biomedical, Helmer Scientific Inc., Vestfrost Solutions, Zhongke Meiling Cyrogenics Company Limited, Philips Kirsch GmbH, LEC Medical, Panasonic, Froilabo SAS, LabRepCo LLC, Aucma, Standex International Corporation, Godrej Group, Fiochetti, PHC Holdings Corporation, Follett LLC, Labcold, Dulas Ltd, HMG India, Felix Storch Inc, SO-LOW, Indrel, Eppendorf AG, and Migali Scientific.

Medical Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of medical refrigerators market. The market report analyzes medical refrigerators market size, medical refrigerators market growth drivers, medical refrigerators market segments, medical refrigerators market major players, medical refrigerators market growth across geographies, and medical refrigerators global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The medical refrigerators market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

