Insights Into The Global Power Sports Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Power Sports Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Power Sports Global Market Report 2022”, the power sports market size is expected to grow from $29.04 billion in 2021 to $30.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The power sport market share is expected to grow to $39.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%. According to the power sports industry overview, the rising participation in recreational activities, such as snowmobiling and off-road biking is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Power Sports Market

Technological advancements are one of the key power sports market trends gaining popularity. For instance, in July 2020, Polaris Inc, a US-based manufacturer of power sport vehicles, launched RideReady, an industry-first on-demand digital service platform. The new RideReady digital strategy aims at leveraging digital solutions and technology for providing industry-leading tools, which break down the barriers of ownership, build affinity and loyalty with existing customers, and introduce power sports to new people. RideReady connects the power sports owners and dealers with Indian Motorcycle and Polaris dealerships for easily scheduling service appointments online.

Overview Of The Power Sports Market

The power sports market consists of sales of power sports products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for racing and recreational pleasure riding. Power sports are defined as a subset of the motorsports category that has high-performance engines and controlled handlebars for controlling the movement. The rider usually sits on a saddle for power sports vehicles, unlike sitting in enclosed spaces in other cars or vehicles. These are usually used for races and other similar sporting events.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Vehicle Type: All-Terrain Vehicle, Side-by-Side Vehicle, Personal Watercraft, Snowmobiles, Heavyweight Motorcycle

• By Model: Multi Personal, Sit Down, Stand Up

• By Application: On-Road, Off-Road

• By Geography: The global power sports market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as John Deere, Polaris Inc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Motorcycle & Engine Company, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Company Ltd., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Harley-Davidson Inc., Kubota Corporation, Kymco, Arctic Cat Inc., Textron Inc., Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A., Triumph Motorcycles Ltd, Zero Motorcycles Inc., and Hisun Motors Corp.

Power Sports Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of power sports market. The market report analyzes power sports market size, power sports global market growth drivers, power sports global market segments, power sports global market major players, power sports market growth across geographies, and power sports market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

