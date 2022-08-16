In-vivo Imaging Market to Hit USD 1,333.81 million by 2029

Global In-Vivo Imaging Market

Global In-Vivo Imaging Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-Vivo Imaging Market analysis report covers detailed value chain analysis of the market. The value chain analysis helps to analyze major upstream raw materials, major equipment, manufacturing process, and downstream customer analysis and major distributor analysis are mentioned in the report along with all the drivers and restraints for the market. It presents a comparative detailed analysis of the all regional and player segments, offering readers a better knowledge of the areas in which they can place their existing resources and gauging the priority of a particular region in order to boost their standing in the market.

The world class In-Vivo Imaging Market report describes recent industry trends and developments. Under market penetration, it gives comprehensive information about the top players in the industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. The report describes major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) that are influencing the growth of the In-Vivo Imaging Market and submarkets. It assesses the market shares for new entrants. The report covers strategic profiling of the key players and brands. Under competitive assessment, it performs in-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the market.

The in-vivo imaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1,333.81 million by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 5.78% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global In-Vivo Imaging Scenario Market

The in vivo imaging generally refers to the visualization of various life processes within an organism. In vivo imaging system helps in mechanizing in vivo imaging research with one-touch, user-defined or pre-set PC controls for repeatable and precise imaging.

The rapid technological advancement in the field of molecular imaging is amongst the important factor expected to intensify the growth and demand of in-vivo imaging market. In addition, the increase in the number of public-private initiatives and high funding to support preclinical researches are also expected contribute to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the rapid rise in the demand for noninvasive small-animal imaging techniques and rapid advancements in the healthcare services and technology are also likely to enhance the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increase in awareness regarding the benefits of early disease diagnosis and rise in the rate of acceptance of multi-modality imaging systems in clinical are also one of the significant factors expected to fuel the growth of thein-vivo imaging market.

The rise in healthcare expenditures and increase in the prevalence of cancer followed by R&D in the imaging technology for the diagnosis of various types of diseases such as cancer are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

However, the high cost of clinical and preclinical imaging systems and low healthcare expenditures in developing countries are expected to curb the growth of the in-vivo imaging market, whereas the technological and procedural limitations coupled with standalone preclinical imaging systems can challenge the growth of the in-vivo imaging market.

This in-vivo imaging market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the in-vivo imaging market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Major Key Players:

Bruker (U.S.)

General Electric (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan)

Bruker (U.S.)

PerkinElmer Inc (U.S.)

Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

CMR Naviscan (U.S.)

SCANCO Medical AG (Switzerland)

Aspect Imaging Ltd (Israel)

Mediso Ltd (V.A.)

LI-COR, Inc (USA)

Takara Bio Inc (Japan)

MILabs B.V. (Netherlands)

M.R. Solutions (U.K.)

Trifoil Imaging (U.S.)

New England Biolabs (U.S.)

Biospace Lab (France)

Guerbet (France)

Agilent Technologies, Inc (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (U.S.)

In-vivo Imaging Market Coverage:

Vendor Profiles

Vendor Assessment

Strategies

Technology Assessment

Product Mapping

Industry Outlook

Economic Analysis

Segmental Analysis

Market Size

Analysis Tables

Global In-Vivo Imaging Market Scope and Market Size

The in-vivo imaging market is segmented on the basis of modality, reagents, techniques and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of modality, the in-vivo imaging market is segmented into optical imaging systems, nuclear imaging systems, micro-mri, micro-ultrasound, micro-CT, photoacoustic imaging systems and magnetic particle imaging systems. Optical imaging systems have further been segmented into bioluminescence/fluorescence imaging systems, standalone fluorescence imaging systems and optical + X-ray/optical + CT. Nuclear imaging systems have further been segmented into micro-PET systems, micro-SPECT systems and trimodality (SPECT/PET/CT) systems.

Based on reagents, the in-vivo imaging market is segmented into optical imaging reagents, nuclear imaging reagents, MRI contrast agents, ultrasound contrast agents and CT contrast agents. Optical imaging reagents have further been segmented into bioluminescent imaging reagents and fluorescent imaging reagents. Nuclear imaging reagents have further been segmented into PET tracers and SPECT probes. MRI contrast agents have further been segmented into gadolinium-based, iron-based and manganese-based. CT contrast agents have further been segmented into iodine-based, barium-based, gold nanoparticles and gastrografin-based.

On the basis of techniques, the in-vivo imaging market is segmented into radioisotopes based, biomarkers based, luminescent proteins based and others.

The end user segment of in-vivo imaging market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, imaging centers, research organizations and others.

In-Vivo Imaging Market Country Level Analysis

The in-vivo imaging market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, modality, reagents, techniques and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the In-vivo imaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America region leads the In-vivo imaging market owing to the rise in prevalence of cancer and the strong presence of developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the high adoption of new technologies in the medical service sector in the developing economies such as India and China.

The country section of the in-vivo imaging market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

