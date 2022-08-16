Elevate Digital honored for second year as an Inc. 5000 fastest growing private company

For the second year in a row, Elevate Digital earned a place on the Inc. 5000 2022 list which recognizes the top 1% of privately held companies in the nation.

CORNELIUS, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row, Elevate Digital, a technology services and staffing firm, earned its place on the Inc. 5000 2022 list which recognizes the top 1% of privately held companies in the nation.

Over the past four years, Elevate Digital experienced 48% growth, a significant milestone when considering the challenges all businesses faced in 2020 due to the pandemic and 2021’s labor market trends. Since its inception in 2015, Elevate Digital has experienced more than 144% annual growth on average. Elevate Digital is continuing its hyper-growth focused strategy, actively expanding their consulting and staffing practices while launching client engagement and delivery divisions in 2022.

“It’s an honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 for a second straight year and a testament to our team and our clients,” said Adam Morgan, co-founder and CEO, Elevate Digital. “Our growth is driven through a desire to provide world-class client service, and to be a destination employer where people can develop their careers and wake up excited to enjoy their work each day. The Inc.5000 is measured on a three-year growth rate, so our goal is to continue investing for long-term success and be recognized among this group of amazing companies. “

By focusing on people-centric engagement strategies, Elevate Digital has helped Fortune 1000 companies such as Primo Water, UnitedHealth, Sealed Air, Sabre, Krispy Kreme and Lowes drive revenue and create more innovative customer experiences.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.