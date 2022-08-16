Identity Analytics Market to expand annually by 27.8% CAGR from 2018 to the next seven years Prediction by AMR

Identity Analytics Industry

The increasing number of identity thefts, need to secure users and devices from unauthorized access & demand for mobility solutions will drive growth of market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in adoption by enterprises to improve identity and access management systems, increase in need to avail access certification, and rise in awareness regarding management of regulations and compliance drive the growth of the market. However, increase in complexities of IT infrastructure and slow rate of adoption of advanced analytics solutions in underdeveloped countries hinder the market growth. On the other hand, adoption of machine learning technologies and artificial intelligence for identity analytics solutions and increase in demand of mobility solutions create new opportunities in the industry.

According to the report, the global identity analytics market generated $512 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $3.62 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 27.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on analytics type, the predictive analytics segment held the major market share, contributing nearly one-third of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2025. This is due to its effectiveness in countering frauds and improvement of ongoing provisioning and governance. However, prescriptive analytics would register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 29.4% from 2018 to 2025, owing to its characteristic to facilitate the organizations with hierarchical models, rule-induction, and decision trees. The research also analyzes descriptive analysis and diagnostic analysis.

Based on component, the software segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2017, owing to rise in data governance and regulation policies for enterprises and the requirement to make informed and data-driven decisions. However, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 33.2% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increase in requirements for training, maintenance, planning, and support services during the usage of identity analytics and the demand for integration, implementation, and upgradation of services.

North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is due to rapid adoption of AI driven technologies in identity analytics. However, Asia-Pacific would grow at the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 30.7% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increase in security compliance requirements in various industry verticals such as BFSI, government, Telecom & IT, and others along with rise in number of data breaches and cyber-attacks that lead to adoption of identity analytics solutions.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Evidian, Hitachi Id Systems, Gurucul, LogRhythm, Happiest Minds, Verint Systems, ID analytics (Symantec), Microsoft, NetIQ (Microfocus), and Oracle.

Key Findings of the Identity Analytics Market:

• By component, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• In 2017, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest revenue in the deployment category.

• By organization size, SMEs segment is projected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• Based on analytics type, the prescriptive analytics segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

• Based on industry verticals, the BFSI segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

• Based on region, North America led the market in terms of revenue in 2017.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

