SMC Market Emerging Trends, Demand, Growth by Key Players and Forecast 2022-2026

The Global SMC industry is expected to cross USD 1.5 billion and grow at an expected CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report on the Sheet Moulding Compound (SMC) market is a thorough analysis of the size, share, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue of the industry. It evaluates the data gathered to give an extensive view of the trends of the industry and predicts the possible developments in the forecasted duration. For this study, the historical data has been collected from the years 2016 and 2017 while taking 2018 as the base year to estimate the rise of the industry in the years 2019 to 2026.

The Sheet Moulding Compound (SMC) industry is expected to cross USD 1.5 billion by the end of 2019 and is projected to grow at an expected CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Sheet moulding compound or sheet moulding composite (SMC) is a “ready to mould” carbon or glass fibre reinforced polyester material used for compression moulding. Compression moulding is a moulding process in which a preheated material is placed in an open, heated cavity. The mould is then closed off and compressed in order for the material to be contacted with the overall area of the mould with the result being a product high in strength. This moulding process allows parts to be produced in multiple lengths, thickness, and complexities and thus is used in many industries. SMC is available in the form of sheet rolls weighing up to 1000 kg, and are manufactured by distributing long strands of chopped glass fibres or carbon fibres over a wide area filled with polyester resin, vinyl ester resin or epoxy resin.

Major companies

IDI Composites International

Magna

Menzolit

Continental Structural Plastics

Premix

Polynt

Molymer SSP

ASTAR

Core Molding Technologies

Lorenz

MCR

Zhenshi Group Huamei New Materials

Yueqing SMC & BMC

Changzhou Tianma Group

Jiangshi Composite Technology Co.

Huayuan Group

JIANGSU BI-GOLD New Materials

Changzhou Rixin Group

SIDA Composites

Devi Polymers

Further key findings from the report suggest

The typical application of SMCs lies in electrical applications, low-cost structural components, automotive and such. SMCs are used in various electrical products such as air conditioners, televisions, toasters, irons, etc. Rising urbanization needs will propel the growth of the electrical segment in the coming years. The transportation segment will continue to hold the majority of the market share due to the growing production of the automotive industry and the increasing need for lightweight materials. Pickup trucks, bumpers, fenders, and hood are some of the major applications of SMCs in the automobile industry. The major driving factors of the growing demand for lightweight materials in transportation, the high-performance benefit of low corrosion in construction purposes, and high thermal resistance in the E&E industry. Although the transportation segment will continue to dominate, the construction segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. By fibre type, glass fibre based SMC will remain the highest segment due to its value and volume, but carbon fibre-based SMC will see robust growth in the forecast period due to its higher mechanical performance. The Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Segments covered in the report:

Market segment based on the type:

General Purpose SMC

Flame Resistance SMC

Electronic Insulators SMC

Corrosion Resistance SMC

Market segment based on the application:

Automotive & Commercial Vehicle

Electrical & Energy

Construction

Others

Region Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

