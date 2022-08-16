Aromatherapy Market to Perceive Huge Growth of USD 4.4 Billion and is Likely to Touch CAGR of 12.10% by 2029
Global Aromatherapy Market was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.10%.
Global Aromatherapy Market was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “topical” accounts for the largest mode of delivery segment in the aromatherapy market within the forecasted period owing to the surging preference for topical application of aromatherapy oils for various skin-related problems. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Market Players Covered
Air Aroma, (Australia), Frontier Co-op (U.S), doTERRA (U.S), Eden Gardens, (India), Frontier Co-op., (U.S), Hubmar, (U.S), Isagenix Worldwide Inc., (U.S), Mountain Rose Herbs, (U.S), NuSkin., (U.S), FLORIHANA (France), PLANT THERAPY ESSENTIAL OILS, (U.S), Rocky Mountain Oils LLC., (U.S), Stadler Form (Switzerland) and Young Living Essential Oils, (U.S)
Aromatherapy Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Aromatherapy Provides Various Health Benefits
The aromatherapy has proven to reduce stress reduction, depression, and anxiety. Moreover, the other applications of aromatherapy includes treating respiratory issues, treat nervous disorder, cardiovascular disorders and gastrointestinal infections along with its role in preventing motion sickness, weight management and in maintaining proper liver and gallbladder functions. The high usage of the aromatherapy for various heath related benefits is the most significant factor that is expected to accelerate the overall growth of the market.
Furthermore, the rising awareness amongst the population about these alternative treatments also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period. The rapid growth in the e-commerce sector owing to the ease of buying and availability of a wide range of products, are also projected to cushion the growth of the market. Moreover, the various product development and innovation strategies coupled with the growing number of initiatives in order to expand their geographic presence by market players are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. The increasing consumer preference toward natural products and changing trends in healing therapies which will further expand the aromatherapy market's growth rate in the future.
Restraints/Challenges
Limited Scientific Evidence to Hinder the Market’s Growth
The scientific evidence for aromatherapy is limited in some areas. The lack of evidence, to support the use of aromatherapy in treating Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and heart disease is expected to obstruct market growth.
Side Effects Associated with the Essential Oil to Pose as a Challenge
Also, most of the essential oils are safe to use, but precautions should be taken while their usage as they might have side effects are projected to challenge the aromatherapy market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This aromatherapy market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the aromatherapy market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Global Aromatherapy Market Scope
The aromatherapy market is segmented on the basis of product type, mode of delivery, application, distribution channel and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product Type
Consumables
Equipment
On the basis of product type, the aromatherapy market is segmented into consumables and equipment. The consumable is sub-segmented into essential oils and carrier oils. Essential Oils is also further sub-segmented into singles and blends. Singles include herbaceous, woody, spicy, floral, citrus, earthy, camphoraceous and others. The equipment is sub-segmented into ultrasonic, nebulizing, evaporative and heat.
Mode of Delivery
Topical Application
Direct Inhalation
Aerial Diffusion
On the basis of mode of delivery, the aromatherapy market is segmented into topical application, direct inhalation and aerial diffusion. The topical is estimated to register for the largest share in the market, owing to the surging preference for topical application of aromatherapy oils for various skin-related problems.
Application
Relaxation
Insomnia
Pain Management
Scar Management
Skin and Hair Care
Cold and Cough
On the basis of application, the aromatherapy market is segmented into relaxation, insomnia, pain management, scar management, skin and hair care and cold and cough.
Distribution Channel
Direct-To-Customer
B2B
On the basis of distribution channel, the aromatherapy market is segmented into direct-to-customer and B2B. Direct-to-customer is sub-segmented into retail and e-commerce.
End-User
Home Use
Spa and Wellness Centres
Hospitals and Clinics
Yoga and Meditation Centers
