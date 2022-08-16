Aromatherapy Market to Perceive Huge Growth of USD 4.4 Billion and is Likely to Touch CAGR of 12.10% by 2029

Aromatherapy Market

Global Aromatherapy Market was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.10%.

The "topical" accounts for the largest mode of delivery segment in the aromatherapy market within the forecasted period owing to the surging preference for topical application of aromatherapy oils for various skin-related problems. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Players Covered

Air Aroma, (Australia), Frontier Co-op (U.S), doTERRA (U.S), Eden Gardens, (India), Frontier Co-op., (U.S), Hubmar, (U.S), Isagenix Worldwide Inc., (U.S), Mountain Rose Herbs, (U.S), NuSkin., (U.S), FLORIHANA (France), PLANT THERAPY ESSENTIAL OILS, (U.S), Rocky Mountain Oils LLC., (U.S), Stadler Form (Switzerland) and Young Living Essential Oils, (U.S)

Aromatherapy Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Aromatherapy Provides Various Health Benefits

The aromatherapy has proven to reduce stress reduction, depression, and anxiety. Moreover, the other applications of aromatherapy includes treating respiratory issues, treat nervous disorder, cardiovascular disorders and gastrointestinal infections along with its role in preventing motion sickness, weight management and in maintaining proper liver and gallbladder functions. The high usage of the aromatherapy for various heath related benefits is the most significant factor that is expected to accelerate the overall growth of the market.

Furthermore, the rising awareness amongst the population about these alternative treatments also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period. The rapid growth in the e-commerce sector owing to the ease of buying and availability of a wide range of products, are also projected to cushion the growth of the market. Moreover, the various product development and innovation strategies coupled with the growing number of initiatives in order to expand their geographic presence by market players are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. The increasing consumer preference toward natural products and changing trends in healing therapies which will further expand the aromatherapy market's growth rate in the future.

Restraints/Challenges

Limited Scientific Evidence to Hinder the Market’s Growth

The scientific evidence for aromatherapy is limited in some areas. The lack of evidence, to support the use of aromatherapy in treating Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and heart disease is expected to obstruct market growth.

Side Effects Associated with the Essential Oil to Pose as a Challenge

Also, most of the essential oils are safe to use, but precautions should be taken while their usage as they might have side effects are projected to challenge the aromatherapy market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Strategic Points Covered in Global Aromatherapy Market Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction, the basic information of the Global Aromatherapy Market & product overview

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope of the Global Aromatherapy Market

Chapter 3: Aromatherapy Market Dynamics- driving growth factors, disruptive forces, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities

Chapter 4: Market Factor Analysis, Aromatherapy Market Value Chain, PESTEL & PORTER Model, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 5: Player Analysis; Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis of Aromatherapy Market, Strategic Group Analysis, Perpetual Mapping, BCG Matrix & Company Profiling

Chapter 6: Displaying Market Revenue Size by Type, application /vertical or end users, other Segments

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by countries further broken down by countries

Chapter 8: Research Methodology

Chapter 9: Data Source

Complete TOC Is Available @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-aromatherapy-market

Global Aromatherapy Market Scope

The aromatherapy market is segmented on the basis of product type, mode of delivery, application, distribution channel and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Consumables

Equipment

On the basis of product type, the aromatherapy market is segmented into consumables and equipment. The consumable is sub-segmented into essential oils and carrier oils. Essential Oils is also further sub-segmented into singles and blends. Singles include herbaceous, woody, spicy, floral, citrus, earthy, camphoraceous and others. The equipment is sub-segmented into ultrasonic, nebulizing, evaporative and heat.

Mode of Delivery

Topical Application

Direct Inhalation

Aerial Diffusion

On the basis of mode of delivery, the aromatherapy market is segmented into topical application, direct inhalation and aerial diffusion. The topical is estimated to register for the largest share in the market, owing to the surging preference for topical application of aromatherapy oils for various skin-related problems.

Application

Relaxation

Insomnia

Pain Management

Scar Management

Skin and Hair Care

Cold and Cough

On the basis of application, the aromatherapy market is segmented into relaxation, insomnia, pain management, scar management, skin and hair care and cold and cough.

Distribution Channel

Direct-To-Customer

B2B

On the basis of distribution channel, the aromatherapy market is segmented into direct-to-customer and B2B. Direct-to-customer is sub-segmented into retail and e-commerce.

End-User

Home Use

Spa and Wellness Centres

Hospitals and Clinics

Yoga and Meditation Centers

