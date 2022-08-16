Gaming Mouse Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Implementation of wireless technology in mouse along with increasing consumer spending for realistic gaming experience are driving gaming mouse market growth

Market Size – USD 3.50 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.2%, Market Trends- Surging demand for highly responsive gaming mouse” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Gaming Mouse Market Research Report added by Emergen Research to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the Gaming Mouse market and its key elements. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry.

A gaming mouse with snappy sensors and ergonomic grip is a necessary tool for exploring full potential in games. Mouse that are designed specifically for gaming purpose give that extra accuracy and bold response that can transform gaming experience. Advanced features in gaming mouse, including faster response time, programmable buttons, adjustable weight, dots per inch settings, and snappy sensors is resulting in product's popularity.

Key Findings From the Report:

• Based on product type, the MOBA segment is forecast to register a growth rate of 13.7% during the forecast period. The robust growth can be attributed to the surging demand for ergonomic designs and comfortable grip along with better availability of MOBA model.

• Based on distribution channel, the online segment accounted for a major chunk of the market revenue share in 2020 and is expected to gain major traction through 2028.

The reports cover key developments in the Gaming Mouse market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Gaming Mouse market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Gaming Mouse in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Key companies operating in the Gaming Mouse market include:

Corsair, Genius, HyperX, Logitech, Roccat, Microsoft, MADSCATZ, Razer, RAPPOO, and BLOODY among others. Rising investments by the key industry players in R&D for product enhancement will bolster gaming mouse market growth over the analysis period.

Based on the product type, the Gaming Mouse market is segmented into:

Emergen Research has segmented the global gaming mouse market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, end-use and region:

Product Type Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• MMO Mouse

• Moba Mouse

• FPS Mouse

• RTS Mouse

• ALL-Purpose Mouse

Distribution Channel Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Online

• Retail Stores

End-use Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Personal

• Internet Cafe

Regional Analysis:

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Gaming Mouse industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Gaming Mouse?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

