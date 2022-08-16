Fischer Tropsch (FT) Wax Market Growth Opportunities, Future Challenges, Key Players, Trend and Forecast by 2027

Reports And Data

FT wax may witness significant demand owing to low production efficiency from mineral- and petroleum-derived sources

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently published a novel research report on global Fischer Tropsch (FT) Wax Market covering current market scenario and market developments between 2017 and 2027. The report offers in-depth analysis of historical and latest market trends along with revenue growth, market size, drivers, restraints, limitations and opportunities. The report is well curated using statistical methods such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Force and presented using tables, graphs, charts, figures and other pictorial representations to help user understand the market dynamics. The data is collected using extensive primary and secondary research which is evaluated by experts and professionals in the industry.

Fischer Tropsch (FT) wax is synthesized from H2 (hydrogen monohydride) and CO (carbon monoxide) by using the Fischer–Tropsch process. The process is a collection of chemical reactions that occur in the presence of metal catalysts at temperatures ranging from 150°C from 300°C (302°F–572°F). This process is an important reaction in both gas-to-liquids technology and coal liquefaction for producing liquid hydrocarbons. The feedstocks for FT wax are produced from biomass, coal, natural gas in a process known as gasification.

The FT wax is generally used in inks, coatings, plastics, lubricants, adhesives, and personal care products. It is also used in rubber extrusion to improve extrusion and processing properties of rubber. It also works as an internal lubricant to improve overall hardness and reduce the friction of the final product.

Major companies: Sasol, Shell, Nippon Seiro Co., Ltd, Nanyang Saier

key Point Analysis:

The report further discusses how the Fischer Tropsch wax (FT wax) market is expected to expand during the forecast period in different segments. The report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis in terms of opportunity analysis, market dynamics, trend projection, and holistic evaluation of consumption, sales volume, revenue, and market growth.

FT wax may witness significant demand owing to low production efficiency from mineral- and petroleum-derived sources, declining output by refineries and blenders, and increasing fuel prices. Increasing production of natural-gas-derived products and coal than the conventional petroleum product is estimated to fuel the Fischer Tropsch wax market during the forecast period.

Value chain analysis, export-import scenario, upstream raw materials, suppliers’ bargaining power, downstream demand analysis, and threat of substitutes are the key factors which may impact the development of the Fischer Tropsch wax market.

The Fischer Tropsch wax market has been affected due to COVID-19 at the production and demand level. Travel bans led by restrictions on all indoor/outdoor events and quarantines have led to the global economic slowdown that has created market limitations and financial flexibility of the market.

Segments covered in the report:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

C80–C100 Type

C35–C80 Type

C100+ Type

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Adhesives

Inks

Coatings

Polymer Processing

Textiles

Polishes

Region Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

