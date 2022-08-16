Food Thickeners Market Emerging Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Share and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Food Thickeners Market Trends – Increasing demand for plant-based thickeners

Food Thickeners Market Size – USD 13.61 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for plant-based thickeners” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food thickeners market size reached USD 13.61 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global food thickeners market revenue growth are increasing changes in food preference among consumers and rising demand for agar thickening agents in bakeries. Increasing demand for plant-based thickeners is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that are likely to bolster or impede the growth of the market in the coming years. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently unfolding as a key market influencer. The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Food Thickeners market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Food Thickeners market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Hydrocolloids segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period as a result of increasing usage of hydrocolloids as food thickeners.

Plant segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Food thickeners produced from plants are in high demand among customers, especially in baked products, confectionery, and processed food, due to the rising trend of vegan food culture.

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Food and beverage sectors are well-developed in countries in the region which is expected to drive market revenue growth in North America.

The report further divides the Food Thickeners market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Food Thickeners market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global food thickeners on the basis of type, source, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Starch

Protein

Hydrocolloids

Agar

Gelatin

Pectin

Xanthan Gum

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Microbial

Animal

Plant

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Confectionery

Bakery

Beverages

Sauces

Convenience & Processed Food

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Others

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also studies the key companies of the Food Thickeners market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Kerry Group plc, Tate & Lyle PLC, Medline Industries, Inc., TIC Gums, Inc., CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson Limited, and Ingredion Incorporated

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Food Thickeners market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Food Thickeners industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Food Thickeners market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Food Thickeners Market by 2028?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

